Adult and Two Juveniles Charged for Setting Fires At C. Milton Wright High School

From the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal:

A Deputy State Fire Marshal has charged two seventeen year old males and one adult with arson charges originating from a fire that occurred on March 26, 2019, at 1301 N. Fountain Green Road, C. Milton Wright High School Property, in Bel Air.

On March 26, 2019, a Custodian reported fires that occurred in two bathrooms located inside a concrete block structure on the High School Property. The fires caused approximately $1000 in damages. The Deputy State Fire Marshal determined the fires were intentionally set. During the course of the investigation, The Office of the State Fire Marshal requested the public’s assistance in identifying photos that were obtained from surveillance cameras on the property.

On Friday, April 5, 2019, a 17 year old male juvenile from Bel Air was charged with Arson 2nd Degree and Malicious Burning 1st Degree. He was released into the custody of his parents.

On Monday, April 8, 2019, a 17 year old male juvenile from Forest Hill was charged with Arson 2nd Degree and Malicious Burning 1st Degree. He was released into the custody of his parents.

On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, an 18 year old male, Ryan Daniel Hruz of 1993 Gulfstream Court, Forest Hill, was charged with Arson 2nd Degree and Malicious Burning 1st Degree. He was served a Criminal Summons.

Both charges are felonies. Arson 2nd Degree carries a 20 year, $30,000 fine if convicted. Malicious Burning 1st Degree carries a five year, $5,000 fine if convicted.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal would like to thank the public for their assistance in bringing this incident to a quick conclusion.