Reservation System Implemented to Manage Crowds at Kilgore Falls

From the Maryland Park Service:

Are you planning to visit Kilgore Falls at the Falling Branch area of Rocks State Park in Harford County this summer?

Starting June 29, reservations and a free parking permit will be required for summer weekends and holidays to properly manage traffic at this popular site. So, what perks come with this new reservation system?

-A guaranteed parking spot…no more driving in circles for hours.

-Visitors who have traveled a long distance to Falling Branch are guaranteed entrance.

-A less-crowded, more enjoyable experience for everyone!

We will begin accepting reservations on June 24. Call 410-557-7994 Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – noon.