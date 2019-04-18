Two Charged in Connection with Murder in Downtown Havre de Grace

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:
On Sunday, November 11, 2018, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD to assist emergency medical service providers with a subject who had a laceration.
Upon arrival, Officers determined the subject’s injuries were from gunshots and notified Havre de Grace Detectives. Havre de Grace Detectives responded to the location and took over the investigation. The victim, a 61-year-old male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for his injuries.
On Wednesday, November 14, 2018, the victim, identified as Jeffrey Mark Coudon died from his injuries at University of Maryland Shock Trauma. On Thursday, November 15, 2018, Mr. Coudon was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for the State of Maryland. An autopsy performed by the OCME determined Mr. Coudon’s death to be a homicide.
On Tuesday April 16, 2019, Havre de Grace Detectives arrested Robert Lee Zeman 3rd (4/86) with Accessory to Murder at the Havre de Grace Police Department.
On April 18, 2019 Havre de Grace Detectives served a warrant on Joseph Daniel Parrish (11/1991) for Murder in the 1st degree, 2nd degree murder, Retaliate Against a Witness, Handgun on Person, Use of a Firearm in a Felony, Destroying Evidence, Theft under $1,500, Robbery, Armed Robbery, and Home Invasion he is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center.
Comments
HdgDecoy says
Wow smdh Gizzy ?
Kristie says
Wow both them demon brothers have to live with this
Noname jones says
Damn where are all the people that usually have something to say im telling u i went back and looked at all the comments that were posted on crimes that had to do with blacks and my god all the racists came out to play but this story has been on here 2 -3 days and only one comment besides mine now tell me that something aint wrong with that picture !!!
Jay says
You’re the racist to even comment about it. A man lost his life and two monsters need to go to jail. And the comment you can come up with is race related. Wow
Michael says
Pointing out an inconsistency is hardly racist. It’s simply stating the obvious. A life or property was lost when the suspect(s) and victims of color but since they were non whites all the venom came out. Your statement is some weak reverse psychology used when the point is a fair and true statement. You can act you’re oblivious…but you really aren’t.
The Central Scrutinizer says
Its all Jones and his ilk has. His race…and His hatred.
Think about it says
Maybe people are getting tired of night after night watching the news and watching continuous bad behavior. Check out the news clip about the disturbance st Eastpoont for example. There is no accountability for bad behavior by certain groups. Maybe some of the posters are editorializing out of frustration for routine bad behavior being justified and ignored by so many .
SoulCrusher says
Our behaviors, whether that behavior is bad or not, is unregulatable unless we cause harm and victimize another. By making certain behaviors illegal by statute, with no victim being presented, our government has literally warred against us, which is illegal to do. As articulated in this story, the bad behavior caused a victim whom did lose his life and those whom committed the offense should suffer the full penalty of law. I don’t know of all these instances of bad behavior you have brought up, but bad behavior that victimizes no one can NOT and should NOT be prosecuted, while remembering the State can NOT be the victim. I’m sick and tired of everyone believing that these treasonous courts have the authority to regulated behavior when the behavior is unregulatable by law. Statute is NOT law and all these statutes regulating bad behavior that caused no victim are NULL, VOID and INOPERABLE as declared by the Article 3 Courts time and time again. You not wishing for law and order, you’re suggesting tyranny and treason….
Nope says
Gizzy is gonna have a rough time. I did time with him in hcdc about ten years back give or take and I watched him get ripped out of a shower stall and beaten naked with a flip flop by a group of about 4-5 guys.
Dan Rich says
or was that you that got beat ?
Shy boogie says
Na it was gizzy i was there !!!
Not me says
????
Noname says
There’s nothing wrong with this picture. I’m sick of people talking about racism grow up I’ve known these boys my whole life I’m in complete shock. Joey had a rough life all I can do is pray gizzy I just hope them boys will be ok they got a tuff road ahead.
Noname jones says
I know them both too very well gizzy is cool but his lil brother jojo is a bitch he robbed my boy while he was coming out his house with his kids so fuck him !!! And yeah im playing the race card cause its true go look at the artical about the young man that was just killed in edgewood and look at all the comments about race and then look how at many people had something to say bad about this and then come tell me im wrong !! It would have been 100 plus comments if they were black and thats big facts !!!!
Not me says
Joey was involved in a murder case back in 2011 so it’s no surprise to me! Both of these boys walk around robbing people & selling drugs blaming everyone else for their issues. I can’t wait for justice to be served
HdgDecoy says
Amen .. both of them are bitches .. gizzy walk around thinkin he some hard core gangsta .. guess he’s gonna see just how tough he has to be now that he’s gonna go down the road this time
LOL says
The boys in jail are gonna love those tickler beards.
Tracy says
They are so cute! Let me at em!
Robert Stringer says
So sexy. I crave these beautiful guys!
Yum.
Elliott says
Joey Parrish will soon be with his buddy Wanzer who he lied for at Wanzers murder trial. Wanzer was convicted anyway and is doing life.Karma baby!!!!
Not me says
Karma Sweet SWEET KARMA
Truth Hurts says
New potential cell mates for the retired and current HCSO Officers under current indictments. Add to them the corrupt Baltimore City Police Department officers and a whole new wing can be built just for corrupt bad police officers in the state.