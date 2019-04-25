Monkton Man Killed in White Hall Collision

From Maryland State Police:
Maryland State Troopers are investigating a crash in which a 43-year-old man died this morning.
At approximately 5:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of MD Route 23 and White Hall Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a Dodge van, being driven by Michael Ciarpella, 64, of Jarrettsville, MD, was stopped on northbound MD Rt. 23 preparing to make a left turn onto White Hall Road.
A Chevrolet Astro Van, being driven by James McDonald, 66, of Fallston, MD, struck the rear of the Dodge van forcing it into the path of a Ford van. The Ford van, driven by Joseph Wheeler, 31, of Stewartstown, PA, was traveling south on Rt. 23 and collided with the Dodge van.
The driver of the Dodge van, Ciarpella, was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore by Maryland State Police helicopter. The passenger of the Dodge van, Mark Griffiths, 43, of Monkton, MD, was transported by ambulance to York Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Wheeler and McDonald where the lone occupants of their vehicles and refused treatment. At this time, no charges have been filed as troopers continue their investigation to determine the cause.
The Maryland State Police was assisted by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company.
Rt. 23 was closed for approximately three hours.
Lon Staghorn says
this fatality could have been any one of us reading this terrible news.
PutThePhoneDown says
Mr. McDonald has some explaining to do as to why he slammed into the back of a stopped vehicle waiting to turn. He’s been interviewed so it wasn’t a medical emergency as he refused medical treatment. Somebody died here.
Gary says
This is why it is important to not turn your wheels until you begin your turn. This intersection is not that great as when it is dark the oncoming headlights can easily make it hard to see a stopped vehicle. .
Duh says
If you can’t see a stopped vehicle you shouldn’t be driving.
Likes Ketchup on Hot Dogs says
And on the same day a car is flipped completely over in an Abingdon neighborhood with 25mph speed limit.
Drivers are like.. “Durrrrrrppp..” afterwards.
PutThePhoneDown says
Hey Gary…so there’s a car in front of you and it looks like they’re stopped…oh no, they’re not stopped they’re still turning the wheel so now I just can’t tell whether my vehicle traveling at 50 mph will actually hit their vehicle doing 0 mph because the wheel is turning? You serious dude? The guy hit the back of their car hard enough to drive it out into the road…a van. A van is big.
The Central Scrutinizer says
You must respond to what IS…not what WILL BE (maybe )!
50 coming to stopped traffic?
PutThePhoneDown says
Whatever his speed…he slammed into the back of a car that was stopped and waiting to turn and he was traveling fast enough to push this van out into the road.
Hank says
No, you keep your wheels straight so that if you get rear-ended you get pushed straight forward into at worst another stopped vehicle instead of being shoved into oncoming traffic.
That’s basic driver’s ed stuff…
The Central Scrutinizer says
Gary is right…and when stopped keep an eye in rear-view….for the driver sending a tweet supporting Omar.
American traffic is second rate in two ways. Traffic lights in parts of Europe turn yellow before green so you are moving on the green. So you have time to look up from the phone….or finish your tweet or message. Second is the stay right unless passing rule. Thirdly is the clear to the rear rule.
You dont know jack says
Have you ever been hit from behind at 50mph?
When i glanced in the rearview mirror after i stopped for a red light, by the time my brain completed the thought of “man that car behind me approaching fast” it was over.