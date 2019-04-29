Dwelling Destroyed, Pet Killed in Pylesville Mobile Home Fire

A Pylesville family was displaced after an electrical failure on Sunday afternoon sparked a fire that killed their pet and destroyed their mobile home.

Just before 3:30 pm on Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 4700 block of Fawn Grove Road in Pylesville for the report of a dwelling fire in a single-wide mobile home.

A neighbor discovered the fire, which originated in a rear bedroom and was blamed on electrical failure.

Thirty firefighters from the Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company responded and had the single-alarm blaze under control within 20 minutes.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office estimated the fire caused $25,000 in damage to the structure and another $75,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries, but one dog perished in the fire.

The occupants were not home at the time of the fire and have been displaced along with their four children. Harford County Disaster Assistance, friends, and family are assisting them.

Photo courtesy of Neil Schmidt