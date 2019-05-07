The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Sirens / Aberdeen 7-Eleven Robbed at Knifepoint

Aberdeen 7-Eleven Robbed at Knifepoint

By 2 Comments

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at approximately 12:00 AM, officers from the Aberdeen Police Department were dispatched to 739 W. Bel Air Avenue, the 7-Eleven, in reference to an Armed Robbery.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two subjects entered the store and confronted the cashiers with knives while demanding money. The cashiers turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and the subjects before the two fled the area on foot.

A subsequent K9 track led officers through the Hill Side Terrace Apartments which is located at 731 W. Bel Air Avenue and to the rear parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn located at 1050 Beards Hill Road.

If anyone has information virtual to this investigation, please contact Detective/Sergeant Thaddeus Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling (410) 272-2121, extension #138 or by e-mail, ttomlinson@aberdeenmd.

Comments

  2. I had just left the store 7 minutes before this happened. The swat team was there for hours last night.

    0
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: