Aberdeen 7-Eleven Robbed at Knifepoint

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at approximately 12:00 AM, officers from the Aberdeen Police Department were dispatched to 739 W. Bel Air Avenue, the 7-Eleven, in reference to an Armed Robbery.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two subjects entered the store and confronted the cashiers with knives while demanding money. The cashiers turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and the subjects before the two fled the area on foot.

A subsequent K9 track led officers through the Hill Side Terrace Apartments which is located at 731 W. Bel Air Avenue and to the rear parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn located at 1050 Beards Hill Road.

If anyone has information virtual to this investigation, please contact Detective/Sergeant Thaddeus Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling (410) 272-2121, extension #138 or by e-mail, ttomlinson@aberdeenmd.