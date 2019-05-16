Rep. Harris Announces Military Academy Resource Forums for Maryland’s First District

From Congressman Andy Harris:

Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) has announced three military academy resource forums for young constituents seeking information on applying to the U.S. Service Academies or joining ROTC detachments at civilian colleges and universities.

All interested eighth grade and high school students in Maryland’s First Congressional District are encouraged to attend along with their parents. Representatives from the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, as well as ROTC representatives, have been invited to attend and share their perspectives on the application process. This year, Congressman Harris will be hosting three resource forums to serve the district. Details can be found below:

May 21, 2019; 6—8:00 pm

McFaul Senior Center Activity Room

525 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, MD 21014

RSVP at 410-588-5670

May 22, 2019; 6—8:00 pm

Black Diamond Lodge

219 South Fruitland Boulevard (Rt 13 North) Fruitland, MD 21826

RSVP at 443-944-8624

May 23, 2019; 6—8:00 pm

Chesapeake College — Caroline Center

1000 College Cir, Wye Mills, MD 21679, Wye Mills, MD 21679

RSVP at 410-643-5425

Congressman Harris issued the following statement:

“I am pleased to announce that my office will again be hosting military academy resource forums for young constituents to learn more about the multiple ways one can receive a college education and serve in our military. These forums are a great chance for our future leaders and their parents to ask questions and learn more about these incredible opportunities. As a veteran, I am always excited to host these events and look forward to reviewing the applications of these young men and women when it is time for nominating to the academies.”

Each year, Members of Congress have the opportunity to nominate constituents for appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. A nomination is not required to apply to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy or ROTC programs.