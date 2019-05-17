Fire Marshal Issues Multiple Notices of Violation to Property Manager of Fatal Edgewood Fire

From the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal:

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has issued multiple Notices of Violation to Mr. Jeffrey A. Luck, property manager of the Edgewood townhouse that caught fire on Thursday, May 9, 2019 and resulted in three fatalities and two injuries.

“Code enforcement allows us to provide life safety and fire prevention to the residents of Maryland,” said State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci. “I consider the preservation of life to be the most important responsibility of this office. It was clear after our initial investigation of last week’s fatal fire that we needed to immediately inspect every property affiliated with Mr. Luck for the safety of his tenants and the community.”

Luck’s six other properties in the Edgewood community contained multiple fire code violations, including a lack of smoke alarms and pad locks on bedroom doors, and will be re-inspected for compliance. None of the homes under Mr. Luck’s management contained sprinkler or fire alarm systems, which is a requirement of dwellings with six or more occupants. These properties are located at the following Edgewood community locations:

1846 Grempler Way

1848 Eloise Lane

1854 Eloise Lane

1947 Brookside Drive

1945 Brookside Drive

1459 Charlestown Drive

The fatal fire on Simons Court remains under investigation and was not included in the inspections described above. The Office of the State Fire Marshal will perform additional inspections of these properties to verify occupancy and ensure all life safety code violations have been corrected. At this time, no criminal charges or fines have been issued.