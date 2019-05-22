Belcamp Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

From Maryland State Police:

A Harford County man was arrested today after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Sandeep Patel, 29, of Belcamp, Maryland. He is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography. Patel was arrested at his residence without incident and taken to the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack for processing.

In February 2019, Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an online investigation involving the possession of child pornography. Detectives discovered a person online actively pursuing the receipt of child pornography files. Further investigations led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Harford County.

In April 2019, the case was transferred to an investigator assigned to the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

At about 6 a.m. today, the Maryland State Police, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence. During the serving of the warrant, a preliminary forensic review of Patel’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. The devices were seized and will be analyzed by the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Laboratory. Patel was arrested without incident.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.