Aberdeen Library Undergoes Renovation; Library will be Closed June 1 and 15

From the Harford County Public Library:

The Aberdeen Library will undergo a renovation starting in June and will be closed Saturday, June 1, and Saturday, June 15. In addition, limited services will be offered Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 14.

During June 3-14, only the Children’s Department will be open. In addition, customers will be able to pick up items on hold. While there will be no access to computers at the Aberdeen Library during that time, customers are encouraged to visit any of the other nine open branches for full library services.

The renovation project will take place in stages, with phase one in the Adult Department with demolition of floor bulkheads, new carpeting, shelving replacement and new furnishings on order. A renovation of the Children’s Department will follow and will include an outdoor story garden.

Renovations are targeted to be complete by the end of 2019.

“We thank our customers for their patience as we renovate the Aberdeen Library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The renovations will make the Aberdeen Library an even better place for our customers to learn and explore. Those who typically use the Aberdeen Library are invited to visit any of the other branches and to use the many resources available on HCPLonline.org.”

Updates on the project will be posted to HCPLonline.org as information becomes available.