Aumar Village in Fallston, Crossroads at Hickory, Twin Stream Estates in Pylesville, Auto Repair in Rock Spring on DAC Agenda

From Friends of Harford:
Development Advisory Committee
Meeting Notice
Meeting Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 9am
Meeting Place: 212 S. Bond Street- County Council Chambers
1.Twin Stream Estates – Lots 1-8
Located on the south side of Pylesville Road (Route 165); east side of Grier Nursery Road. Tax Map 10; Parcel 294; Lots 1-6. Fifth Election District. Council District D. Planner Jenni.
Plan No. P161-2019 Reconfigure lots 1 – 6 and create lots 7 & 8/75.998 acres/AG.
Received 04-19-2019 Heaps Farm LLC/Thompson & Associates, LLC.
Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN
2.Rosso Service – Exotic & Luzury Car Specialists
Located on the east side of Rock Spring Road (Route 24); south side of Newport Drive; Tax Map 40; Parcel 348; Lot 4. Third Election District. Council District D. Planner Jenni.
Plan No. S190-2019 Construct 10,000 sf bldg. for motor vehicle repair/0.967 acres/CI.
Received 05-02-2019 Ahmad & Judith Parvizian/State Line Engineering, LLC.
Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN
3.Aumar Village Residential – Concept
Located between Bel Air Road (Route 1) & Harford Road (Route 147); west side of Mountain Road (Route 152). Tax Map 55; Parcel 761; Lots 48 & 49. Third Election District. Council District B. Planner Eric.
Plan No. C194-2019 Create 26 single family lots & 60 townhouse lots/35.22 acres/B3 & R2.
Received 05-08-2019 Aumar Village, LLC/CNA/EN Engineering, LLC.
Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN
4.Crossroads At Hickory – Lots 3-7 – Concept
Located on the north side of Hickory Bypass (Route 1); east of Ady Road (Route 543). Tax Map 41; Parcel 9; Lots 3 – 7. Third Election District. Council District D. Planner Jen.
Plan No. C196-2019 Construct 184 Mid-Rise Apartments./9.81 acres/B3.
Received 05-08-2019 Hickory – Bel Air LLC/Peak Acquisition, LLC/Frederick Ward.
Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN
Comments
Enuf bueller says
Great just what we need more townhouses in fallston. F’n traffic sucks now on 152. How about single family homes only over 55+ community.
Harford County Citizen says
A lot of development going on in “keep us rural” Chad Shrodes district. It’s almost like he only cares about the developers who give the big donations yet the catchy slogans and election signs with other peoples kid on them gets him elected. Republican voters are such rubes..
Slam it good says
Well Barry and his boy Jordan (who conveniently works for Jason Gallion) are laughing all the way to the local bank. Keep voting these people in it’s working they said
jean c says
Put in the other 2 lanes of Rt 152. The state programmed this when right of ways were bought in the mid 50’s evidentally knowing more than those of us that lived here how the area would develop in the future.
This would create a greatly better flow of traffic. The entrance put in at the shopping center here certainly has been a great asset to get in and out of the current center of Aumar