Colorado Man Arrested for Sexual Solicitation of a Minor in Bel Air

From the Harford County Child Advocacy Center:

A Colorado man was arrested on Wednesday after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of sexual solicitation of a minor.

The suspect is identified as Scott Dye, 40, of Colorado Springs, CO. He is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

Investigators became involved after Dye made contact with an undercover law enforcement account which he believed to be a juvenile and arranged to have sexual contact with her. Dye arranged to meet in Bel Air where he was arrested without incident by investigators from the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, who were assisted by a deputy with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Dye is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center on no bond.

Investigators also recovered suspected illegal drugs and items of personal electronics from Dye’s person and vehicle upon his arrest. Investigation is ongoing.