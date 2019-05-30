Havre de Grace Man Dead in Deputy Involved Shooting

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct and Special Operations Division were involved in the fatal shooting of a 58-year-old male in the 4400 block of Colt Lane in Havre de Grace.

On Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 7:20 a.m., Patrol Deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct were dispatched for the report of an armed suicidal person. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a male subject, identified as Steve Huff, 58, in the driveway of a residence in the 4400 block of Colt Lane.

Huff, armed with a firearm, was making statements consistent with suicide. After making contact with Huff, deputies established a perimeter, and deputies assigned to the Special Response Team of the Special Operations Division were requested to the scene to assume command of the incident.

Deputies attempted negotiation with Huff approximately 30 minutes. As a direct result of his threatening and escalating actions, which included him suddenly advancing towards the deputies, multiple deputies fired upon Huff for fear of their personal safety and that of the surrounding community. A Tac Medic deputy, on scene, immediately rendered medical assistance to Huff. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies or civilians were injured during the incident.

The investigation was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation. Upon completion, the investigation will be forwarded to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office for routine review. The deputies involved have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Sheriff Gahler remarked, “Any loss of life is tragic. Today, our deputies had to employ deadly force, a last resort for our personnel, and this action ended the life of a man who was struggling with thoughts of suicide, but sadly, his actions put other lives at risk. Earlier this week, we attended the ribbon cutting of the new 24/7 crisis center in Harford County. Today is a sobering reminder of its great need.”

If you, or someone you know, are suffering from depression, addiction, or any other mental illness, please know there are services available to help, you do not have to suffer alone. The new Klein Family Harford Crisis Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There is also a 24/7 Crisis Center Hotline available at 1-800-639-8783.