Havre de Grace Man Dead in Deputy Involved Shooting

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct and Special Operations Division were involved in the fatal shooting of a 58-year-old male in the 4400 block of Colt Lane in Havre de Grace.
On Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 7:20 a.m., Patrol Deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct were dispatched for the report of an armed suicidal person. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a male subject, identified as Steve Huff, 58, in the driveway of a residence in the 4400 block of Colt Lane.
Huff, armed with a firearm, was making statements consistent with suicide. After making contact with Huff, deputies established a perimeter, and deputies assigned to the Special Response Team of the Special Operations Division were requested to the scene to assume command of the incident.
Deputies attempted negotiation with Huff approximately 30 minutes. As a direct result of his threatening and escalating actions, which included him suddenly advancing towards the deputies, multiple deputies fired upon Huff for fear of their personal safety and that of the surrounding community. A Tac Medic deputy, on scene, immediately rendered medical assistance to Huff. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies or civilians were injured during the incident.
The investigation was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation. Upon completion, the investigation will be forwarded to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office for routine review. The deputies involved have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Sheriff Gahler remarked, “Any loss of life is tragic. Today, our deputies had to employ deadly force, a last resort for our personnel, and this action ended the life of a man who was struggling with thoughts of suicide, but sadly, his actions put other lives at risk. Earlier this week, we attended the ribbon cutting of the new 24/7 crisis center in Harford County. Today is a sobering reminder of its great need.”
If you, or someone you know, are suffering from depression, addiction, or any other mental illness, please know there are services available to help, you do not have to suffer alone. The new Klein Family Harford Crisis Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There is also a 24/7 Crisis Center Hotline available at 1-800-639-8783.
Comments
True Dat says
It always amazes me how deadly force is used……there are methods of less than deadly force that are quite effective. Any bets the HCSO has none of them? Multiple Police Officers cant handle one man without killing him?
Once again an internal HCSO organization will investigate. I suspect we can accurately predict the findings today. The entire system in Harford County should not be trusted.
Dr. Popo says
You need to seek some mental health care too.
True Dat says
Did you come up with that all on your own or did someone have to help you?
Liberal Alert says
Maybe if you had the slightest clue of what you were talking about and not just being a hater, you would understand. But we all know you don’t care about anything other than your hate.
True Dat says
Keep drinking the Kool Aid. Multiple Officers should be able to handle one armed person without killing him. Unless you’re in Harford County
When they draw down on you I am sure your opinion will change.
SoulCrusher says
Well, he did have a firearm. I assume he still had it in his hand or I don’t think they would’ve fired. At least it wasn’t a comb….
True Dat says
Did he have a gun? I wouldnt trust anything HCSO says. Have independent investigation.
Rjbaskins says
Good job deputies. He should have had the balls to do it himself. Scratch another one off of the Darwin list
True Dat says
