Harford Liquor Board Meets with LGBT Group, Clarifies Position on Licensee Events

From the Harford County Liquor Control Board and Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce:

JOINT STATEMENT FROM HARFORD COUNTY LIQUOR CONTROL BOARD AND THE MARYLAND LGBT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE JUNE 11, 2019

Over the past few weeks it has come to the attention of the Harford County Liquor Control Board that there has been some miscommunication and misunderstanding surrounding Board Rule 4:23 that addresses nudity and sexual displays at liquor licensed establishments. In an effort to clarify the Board’s position and to maintain open lines of communication with local business owners in Harford County, members of the Liquor Board met with representatives of the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce, local vendors and liquor license holders.

During recent meetings and conversations, the Board has affirmed that while part of their role is to enforce the State laws as well as their own local Board rules, the Board’s practice is not, and has never been, to target any vendor providing entertainment nor any specific licensed establishment in the County.

Events may be held at licensed establishments in compliance with Board rules and regulations and within the confines of State law. Vendors are expected to continue to manage their businesses in a responsible manner that will allow for both the success of their businesses as well as the success of the liquor licensed establishments.

The Harford County Liquor Control Board appreciates the time of each individual who came out to the Board’s hearing on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 to voice their concerns regarding entertainment at licensed beverage establishments in Harford County as well as those who have taken time to meet with Board members and staff over the past few weeks.

The Board is committed to continue improving relationships among business vendors, licensed establishments and community members. The Board will continue to work with all parties to support Harford County business owners. The Board desires nothing but success for its licensed establishments and hopes that bar and restaurant owners in Harford County can find a way to utilize outside entertainment while also abiding by the Liquor Board rules and State laws.