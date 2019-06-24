Harford County Government Awards $1.5 Million in FY20 to Nonprofits Promoting Tourism

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman is pleased to announce that 25 local nonprofits will receive $1.5 million in fiscal year 2020 to plan and implement tourism-related activities. Now in its fifth consecutive year, Harford County’s competitive award program is funded by the local hotel/lodging fee initiated by the Glassman administration in March 2015. The program supports historical, cultural, agricultural, heritage, and eco-tourism operations, boosting local economic activity and strengthening attractions enjoyed by tourists and residents alike.

“Visitors from outside of Harford County fund our tourism program, and tourism is a good investment,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “It supports thousands of local jobs and generates $1 million a day in economic impact in Harford County alone.”

To be eligible for funding, nonprofits must be 501 (c)(3) or 501 (c)(6) organizations. The Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development (OCED) oversees the competitive funding application process that was open earlier this year from mid-January to mid-April. OCED held two workshops to answer questions from interested organizations and assisted with the application process. The workshops focused on three critical criteria that enhanced eligibility: organizations must be in good standing with the state; programs or activities must be able to draw visitors from outside the borders of Harford County, and the extent to which program implementation depends on receiving funding.

The Harford County Tourism Advisory Committee reviews all applications and makes recommendations to the county executive. Recommendations are made to serve the greatest number of recipients while focusing on organizational accountability and sustainability. This year’s funding recipients have been sent a notification letter from County Executive Glassman announcing their award amount. An award package from OCED will follow with guidelines for executing a memorandum of agreement, quarterly performance and budget reporting templates, and procedures for receiving funding. Once packet materials are fully executed, funds will be made available after July 1, 2019.

Nonprofit organizations receiving contributions for FY2020 are listed below:

Bel Air Downtown Alliance, Inc. – $45,000 in general operating support for special events in Downtown Bel Air

Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County, Maryland, Inc. – $21,500 for operations and marketing for First Lego League Team competition

Community Projects of Havre de Grace, Inc. (The Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation) – $30,000 for operations and marketing of multiple programs

Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse, Incorporated – $18,000 for operations

Harford Artists’ Association, Inc. – $7,500 for marketing and event support

Harford Community College Foundation, Inc. – $40,000 for expanded event marketing/support

Harford County Farm Fair, Inc. – $45,000 for fair operations

Havre de Grace Alliance, Inc. – $38,000 for operations

Havre de Grace Arts Collective, Inc. – $15,000 for operations and marketing

Havre de Grace Decoy Museum – $80,000 for operations and marketing

Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, Inc. – $35,000 for operations

Highland Community Association, Inc. – $50,000 for operations and marketing

Hosanna Community House, Incorporated – $45,000 for operations of multiple events

Joppatowne Recreation Council – $5,000 for Joppatowne Arts Festival support

Maryland Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, Inc. – $50,000 for operations and marketing

Rockfield Foundation, Incorporated – $25,000 for operations, outreach, and event support

Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace, Inc. – $5,000 for the Havre de Grace Arts Show

Steppingstone Museum Association, Inc. – $50,000 for operations and programs

Susquehanna Museum of Havre de Grace, Inc. – $35,000 for Lock House operations

Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra, Inc. – $25,000 for operations and outreach

Susquehannock Wildlife Society, Inc. – $55,000 for operations

The Historical Society of Harford County, Inc. – $40,000 for operations

The Liriodendron Foundation, Inc. – $70,000 for operations and outreach

The Trustees of The Ladew Topiary Gardens, Inc. – $55,000 for operations and outreach

Visit Harford!, Inc. – $615,000 for operations and outreach