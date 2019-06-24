Police Investigate Stabbing on Bel Air Middle School Basketball Court

From the Bel Air Police Department:

On Sunday, June 23, at approximately 8:25 pm, Officers from the Bel Air Police Department responded to the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in regards to a 22 year old male victim (Bel Air resident) that sustained a stab injury.

Investigators learned that on Sunday evening at approximately 8 pm, the victim and a group of young adults were playing basketball at the Bel Air Middle School basketball court (99 Idlewild Street, Bel Air, Md). A dispute escalated into a physical confrontation while at the court.

During the confrontation, the victim sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to the rear of his upper left arm. The suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle (no further description) after the altercation.

Investigators are continuing to work on developing suspect(s) information and leads. There is no indication that the incident poses a threat to the security of the Bel Air Middle or surrounding schools.

Please contact investigator Alex Maro (410-638-4500) if you have information about this crime.