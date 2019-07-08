Family Displaced, Pets Killed in Bel Air House Fire

A Bel Air family was displaced and two pets were killed after a fire tore through their home on Sunday evening.

Just after 5:45pm on Sunday, emergency responders were dispatched to the 2500 block of Gladstone Court in Bel Air for the report of a dwelling fire in a one-story, rancher style, single family home.

The fire originated in the bedroom of the home and was discovered by a neighbor.

Thirty firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Company responded to the single-alarm blaze and had it under control within 20 minutes.

The occupants were not home at the time of the fire. Two dogs perished and one cat sustained severe smoke inhalation. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom with extensive smoke, soot and water damage throughout the home.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents.

A smoke alarm was present and operated, but there was no sprinkler in the house.

The occupants are being assisted by friends and family.

The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation.