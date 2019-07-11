Police Investigate Rent Checks Stolen from Aberdeen Apartments

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating two recent thefts involving rent payments.

Affinity Old Post Apartments and Highland Commons Apartments reported that between July 3, 2019 and July 5, 2019 numerous rent checks were stolen from their locked drop boxes.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of two suspects. The first suspect is described as a black male, heavy build, with facial hair. He was wearing black sweatpants with “ECKO UNLTD” in white lettering down the leg, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and a tan baseball hat. The second suspect is described as a white male, medium build, with a light-colored goatee. He was wearing a bright blue jacket with a white stripe across the front, a blue baseball hat, and blue jeans. Both suspects left in a small SUV, possibly a Mazda CX-5.

The Aberdeen Police Department urges anyone who recently paid rent to Affinity Old Post Apartments or Highland Commons Apartments to closely monitor their bank accounts and report any suspicious activity the Aberdeen Police Department. Please contact Detective Alexander at 410-272-2121 with information. All tips are confidential.