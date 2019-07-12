Suspects Taken into Custody for Havre de Grace Assault

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On 07/06/19, at 0056hrs, Havre de Grace Police Department Dispatch received a call from the Aberdeen Police Department advising two male juveniles were assaulted in Havre de Grace and brought to an address in Aberdeen.

The victims advised they had been assaulted outside of a residence in the 100 block of Remington Circle. Havre de Grace Police Officers responded to the area and were able to secure a residence. Havre de Grace Detectives were called to the scene to begin an investigation.

One of the victims was transported to a local hospital while the other victim was transported via Medivac to University of Maryland Shock Trauma

On 07/11/19, Detectives obtained arrest warrants for two counts each of First and Second Degree Assault on suspects in the investigation. The suspects were identified as Scott Brian Raymond Jr., who resides in the 100 block of Remington Circle Havre de Grace, Maryland. The second suspect was identified as Timothy Daniel Easton of the 700 block of Pulaski Highway Havre de Grace.

On the above date Raymond Jr. was taken into custody at his residence by Havre de Grace Police Officers without any incidents. Later on the above date Easton had responded to the Havre de Grace Police Department to turn himself in on the above charges. Both Raymond Jr. and Easton were transported to the Harford County Detention Center to see the Court Commissioner for their charges.

At this time, no further information will be provided due it being an open and active investigation.