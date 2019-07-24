Detectives Investigate 3 Northern Harford County Robberies; Suspect Arrested, Escapes, Caught

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Between July 19 and 22, 2019, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to three commercial robberies at two businesses in Darlington and Street.

The first robbery occurred on July 19 at 2:03 a.m., when deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Royal Farms in the 3600 block of Conowingo Road in Street for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, deputies were informed an unknown male suspect had entered the business, displayed a knife, and demanded money. The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was described as a male, approximately 5’5” tall weighing 170 pounds.

On July 22 at 3:20 a.m., deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the same Royal Farms for the report of a second robbery. Upon arrival, deputies were informed an unknown male suspect approached an employee and demanded money. He fled the store in the direction of northbound Route 1 with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was described as a male, approximately 5’7” tall, weighing 160-170 pounds. At this time, no weapons were believed to be used, or implied, during the robbery.

The third commercial robbery occurred on July 22 when deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded at 10:53 p.m. to the Highs Store in the 1200 block of Main Street in Darlington for a hold up alarm. While en route, deputies were informed the store contacted Harford County Dispatch to report a robbery. Upon arrival, deputies immediately began canvassing the area, in an attempt to locate the suspect. Deputies were informed an unknown male entered the store, approached an employee, and demanded money. He then fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was described as a male with a muscular build. At this time, no weapons were believed to be used, or implied, during the robbery.

No injuries were reported as a result of any of the robberies.

The investigations into all three robberies were assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to each scene to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigations.

Detectives Make Arrest in Commercial Robbery

Through investigation, detectives developed a suspect in connection with the July 19 robbery of the Royal Farms. The suspect was identified as William Preston Grace, Jr., 32 of Street. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 22, 2019. On Tuesday, July 23, detectives, while attempting to apprehend Grace, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1200 block of Trappe Road in Street. Grace was not at the location, on Trappe Road, but was located in the 3500 block of Smith Road a short time later and taken into custody.

He was transported to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division for questioning. While in custody, at approximately 3:18 p.m., Grace was able to escape from custody and flee the immediate area. Deputies located him less than a mile from where he escaped custody, in the 400 block of Granary Road in Forest Hill, approximately 30 minutes later. He was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges. Additionally, he was charged with malicious destruction of property, theft, and escape. He is currently being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

At this time, the armed robbery and related charges are only connected to the July 19 robbery of the Royal Farms.

The investigation into all three robberies remain active and ongoing. Detectives are investigating to determine if the three are related.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)

Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477