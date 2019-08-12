The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

Police Investigate Fatal Rock Spring Motorcycle Crash

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in which one person died early Sunday morning in Harford County.

About 1:45 a.m. troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the report of a motorcycle crash in the area of northbound Rt-1 Bel Air Road just north of Rock Spring Road. The driver of the motorcycle, Michael Lynn Maples, 44, of Forest Hill, Md., was pronounced deceased at the location by emergency medical technicians.

The preliminary investigation indicates the deceased lost control of the motorcycle before going off the road hitting a light pole. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

