Suspects Arrested in Connection to 13 Harford County Burglaries

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have arrested two men in connection to 12 commercial burglaries and one attempted burglary, that occurred throughout the County between July 21 and August 16, 2019.

As a result of a series of commercial burglaries, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office placed an increased focus on checking local businesses, particularly snowball stands and crab shacks, the primary target of the suspects. Through investigation, detectives were able to determine all incidents were connected and involved the same two suspects and suspect vehicle. Additionally, detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the Special Investigations Division, and deputies assigned to patrol spent numerous investigative hours attempting to locate and identify suspects connected to the burglaries.

On August 16, 2019, deputies responded to the Blue Crab House in the 3500 block of Ady Road in Street for the report of a commercial burglary alarm. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the burglary, but the suspects had already fled the area. A short time later, deputies were able to locate a suspect vehicle and execute a traffic stop. At the time of the traffic stop, three individuals were in the vehicle. They are identified as Jessica Marie Rudacille, 30, Jonathon Greer, 26, and Matthew Aaron White, 30.

All three were arrested. Rudacille was charged with conspiracy to commit 2nd degree burglary and released on her own recognizance by a District Court Commissioner. Greer and White were charged with numerous counts of 2nd and 4th degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, theft less than $100, theft $100 to less than $1,500 and theft $1,500 to less than $25,000. They are currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail.

All burglaries occurred in the overnight hours between July 21 and August 16. The 13 burglaries were:

July 21 – Dublin Snowball Stand, 1500 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford

July 21 – Provider Seafood, 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford

July 21 – Ice Hole Snowballs, 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford

July 22 – Blue Crab House, 3500 block of Ady Road in Street

July 23 – Richard’s Seafood, 2200 block of Churchville Road in Bel Air

July 24 – Winter’s Run Inn, 1900 block of Philadelphia Road in Joppa

July 24 – Brooms Bloom Diary, 1700 block of S. Fountain Green Road in Bel Air

July 31 – Fast Eddie’s Pit Beef, 2800 block of Bel Air Road in Fallston

July 31 – Mr. Ed’s Crabs, 3000 block of Churchville Road in Churchville

August 2 – Provider Seafood, 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford

August 2 – Wargo’s Restaurant, 300 block of E Jarrettsville Road in Forest Hill (attempted burglary)

August 2 – Subway, 1100 block Baldwin Mill Road in Jarrettsville

August 16 – Blue Crab House, 3500 block of Ady Road in Jarrettsville.

Following the arrest of the suspects, Sheriff Gahler remarked “For several weeks, these suspects have preyed on small local businesses in our community. I am proud of our detectives and deputies, as well as our allied law enforcement partners, who worked tirelessly to locate and arrest the suspects responsible for these incidents.”

The investigation into all 13 incidents remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)

Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477