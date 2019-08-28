Dr. Steven J. Fountain Named Medical Director of Harford County EMS

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has named Dr. Steven J. Fountain medical director of Harford County’s EMS operational programs.

Dr. Fountain is an emergency medicine physician with the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health System and took on this role with the county, which includes serving as the medical director for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, effective August 1, 2019. He replaced Dr. Tim Chizmar, who became the statewide medical director for the Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Services. Dr. Chizmar highly recommended Dr. Fountain as his replacement.

In May 2017, Harford County government assumed EMS operational authority over all EMS entities in Harford County. Per COMAR Title 30, the county must have an appointed medical director. The director’s duties include oversight of Harford County’s emergency medical dispatch protocols, and compliance with EMS treatment protocols established by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services. The county medical director also oversees the Harford County Medical Advisory Board, ensures quality assurance and quality improvement reviews, and provides subject matter expertise and guidance on EMS and other related medical issues.

Dr. Steven J. Fountain is board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians. He earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine, and a master’s degree in business administration from Kelley School of Business, Indiana University. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in molecular biology from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. A former volunteer firefighter, Dr. Fountain and his family live in Churchville.

“I am proud to have Dr. Fountain join us as Harford County’s medical director,” County Executive Glassman said. “His experience, and his knowledge of our EMS system, will help continue the tradition of providing high quality emergency services to our citizens.”