Rep. Harris Announces $600,000 for Bel Air Sexual Assault and Spouse Abuse Resource Center

From Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) announced an award of $600,000 for the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center in Bel Air. The Office of Violence Against Women under the Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded the funds under the Legal Assistance for Victims Grant Program.

According to the DOJ, “The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Inc. (SARC) will use this supplemental award to provide legal services to survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking who reside in Harford County. SARC will use funds from this award to 1) provide brief advice and counsel to 700 survivors per year, 2) provide legal representation on protective orders and protective order modifications, 3) provide legal representation in immigration matters, 4) provide legal representation in divorce and/or custody matters, 5) provide assistance and referrals for non-family law legal services, and 6) provide court accompaniment and court advocacy.”

Rep. Harris made the following statement:

“I strongly support efforts to assist victims of sexual assault and spousal abuse. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I applaud the DOJ’s decision to fund this Resource Center for survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking in Harford County. Improving the safety and security of women in our community is a top priority.”