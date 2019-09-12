Abingdon Residents Rally to Oppose Destruction of 326 Acres for Business Park

From the Stop Abingdon Business Park Coalition:
On Monday September 16, the Stop Abingdon Business Park Coalition will hold a rally opposing the Abingdon Business Park (ABP) project in front of the Harford County Council Building, 220 Main Street, Bel Air, Maryland from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
The Stop Abingdon Business Park Coalition includes of Autumn Run residents, Cokesbury Manor residents, members of Friends of Harford, the Gunpowder River Keeper, Harford County Climate Action, Medley Estates residents, Philadelphia Station, Pomeroy Manor residents, Together We Will Upper Chesapeake and more.
The Abingdon Business Park is a proposed plan to convert a 326-acre parcel of forest and non-tidal wetlands just north of the Anita Leight Estuary Center, Otter Point Creek, and Bush River into a complex of warehouses. Harford County already has a large number of vacant warehouses available for lease in Aberdeen, Abingdon, Belcamp, Edgewood, and Joppa. There are no prospective tenants to utilize the new warehouses at the proposed business park.
The residents do not want this project as it will bring increased traffic, noise, and flooding, pollution of the Chesapeake Bay, and decreased property values to homeowners. The coalition of residents also agrees that slowing climate change has to be a priority, and cutting down a mature forest is not the correct policy direction at this critical juncture.
Comments
Tina says
Keep Harford County Rural!!!! We have enough warehouses in the area and enough of the land in Harford County has been torn down to accommodate these empty buildings. I live in Belcamp and I have seen more deer in the tiny bit of woods that we have trying to survive.
It was bad enough when all the woods were torn down for the Bel Air Auto Auction and the most recent area the county has allowed builders to destroy is on Old Philadelphia Road across from Walmart. Enough is Enough
Linda Botts says
ENOUGH WITH THE WAREHOUSES…ENOUGH WITH TAKING AWAY ALL THE WOODED AREAS..We don’t need more warehouses and we certainly don’t need more apartments, townhouses, etc. We need to leave the wooded areas alone so our wildlife will have places to live instead of being pushed into the neighborhoods and on our highways..use all the money that will be put into those warehouses for our schools and our children’s and grandchildren’s education..the future of our county.
Putup or shutup says
I would like to announce Linda will be putting in an offer to buy the entire 326 acres and will be donating it to Harford county. Everyone thank Linda for her generosity.
? says
If they have no tenants, where is the traffic and noise going to come from?