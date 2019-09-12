Abingdon Residents Rally to Oppose Destruction of 326 Acres for Business Park

From the Stop Abingdon Business Park Coalition:

On Monday September 16, the Stop Abingdon Business Park Coalition will hold a rally opposing the Abingdon Business Park (ABP) project in front of the Harford County Council Building, 220 Main Street, Bel Air, Maryland from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The Stop Abingdon Business Park Coalition includes of Autumn Run residents, Cokesbury Manor residents, members of Friends of Harford, the Gunpowder River Keeper, Harford County Climate Action, Medley Estates residents, Philadelphia Station, Pomeroy Manor residents, Together We Will Upper Chesapeake and more.

The Abingdon Business Park is a proposed plan to convert a 326-acre parcel of forest and non-tidal wetlands just north of the Anita Leight Estuary Center, Otter Point Creek, and Bush River into a complex of warehouses. Harford County already has a large number of vacant warehouses available for lease in Aberdeen, Abingdon, Belcamp, Edgewood, and Joppa. There are no prospective tenants to utilize the new warehouses at the proposed business park.

The residents do not want this project as it will bring increased traffic, noise, and flooding, pollution of the Chesapeake Bay, and decreased property values to homeowners. The coalition of residents also agrees that slowing climate change has to be a priority, and cutting down a mature forest is not the correct policy direction at this critical juncture.