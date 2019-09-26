Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Edgewood

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that left at least one person deceased this morning in Harford County.

The deceased is reportedly the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and overturned ejecting two people from the vehicle, which then caught fire. The name of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

At around 11:50 a.m. troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to reports of a single vehicle crash.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver was traveling southbound on Route 24, Emmorton Rd., near State Highway Route 755, Edgewood Rd., when it left the roadway and overturned.

The male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The female passenger was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the crash, and the Maryland State Highway Administration assisted with road closures during the investigation into the crash.

The investigation continues into the exact cause of the crash.