Churchville Woman Hits Boyfriend with Car During Argument

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Aberdeen Police investigated a violent domestic assault overnight that resulted in a man being flown to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Officers were dispatched to the unit block of Liberty Street at 1:53 a.m. for a report of a man lying injured in the street. Officers arrived on scene and located a white male, 26, suffering from severe head injuries. EMS arrived and determined the man’s injuries were severe enough to require Medevac transport to Shock Trauma.

Detectives arrived on the scene to further investigate the incident. After a brief investigation, detectives determined the victim had been involved in a verbal argument with his girlfriend. As the victim attempted to walk away from his girlfriend, his girlfriend struck him with a car. The girlfriend was identified as Mckenzie Lee Wright, 24, of the 3400 block of McCommons Road, Churchville, MD.

Wright has been transported to the Harford County Detention Center where she has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1st Degree Assault. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.