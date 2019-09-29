Man Killed in Edgewood Shooting

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

At approximately 7:00 pm, Harford County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive in Edgewood for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival deputies located a 27 year old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to collect and preserve evidence.

This investigation is active and ongoing, there is no further information being released at this time.