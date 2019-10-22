Detectives Investigate Edgewood Stabbing

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A man is recovering and detectives are investigating after a stabbing that occurred in Edgewood on Monday.

On October 21, 2019, at approximately 2:38 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for the report of a patient with a stab wound. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, identified as Brandon Antonio Muldrow, 29 of Edgewood, who was suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

Deputies were informed the assault occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Candlewood Court in Edgewood. Following the assault, Muldrow was transported to the hospital by a private citizen. At this time, his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the hospital, and the 1600 block of Candlewood Court, to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Through investigation, detectives received information that another individual walked into the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center at approximately 12:30 p.m. with what appeared to be a laceration on his hand. The individual, later identified as Stefon Antonio Hayes, 32 of Edgewood, was treated and released.

As the investigation developed, Hayes, who is known to Muldrow, was identified as a suspect in the stabbing of Muldrow. Hayes was located and apprehended without incident. He was transported to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for questioning. Hayes is charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, and other related charges. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are being released at this time.

