Baltimore Man Arrested in Connection to Edgewood Murder

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Baltimore man Thursday in connection to the September 29 murder of Deandre Sellers in Edgewood.

On Saturday, September 29 at approximately 7:00 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive in Edgewood for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located Deandre Sellers, 27, of Baltimore, suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately began life saving measures in an effort to save his life. He was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he later died.

Through investigation, detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division developed a suspect, identified as Sheron Tashawn Garrett, 28, of the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road in Baltimore, and on November 14, 2019 a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On November 21, 2019, Garrett was arrested in Baltimore by members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Apprehension Unit and charged with first and second degree murder, and other related charges. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Golden at 410-836-5430. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)

Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477