Driver Killed as Truck Overturns Off Conowingo Dam

From Maryland State Police:

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019 around 1:30 AM, troopers from the North East Barrack were dispatched to a collision which involved a truck tractor and trailer that occurred in the area of Conowingo Road (US 1) and Susquehanna River Road (MD 222) in Conowingo.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a Peterbilt truck tractor and dump trailer off the side of the Conowingo Dam. The driver of the Peterbilt truck tractor was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Services paramedics. The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time pending notification to next of kin.

In the early stages of this investigation it appears the truck and trailer combination vehicle had been traveling southbound on Conowingo Road and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle struck the concrete barrier and guardrail on the northbound side, overturned and fell to the bottom of the dam.

The Maryland State Highway Administration responded to assist with the road closure and traffic control. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team as well Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division troopers responded for the investigation.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800, reference case #19MSP050362. The investigation is continuing at this time.