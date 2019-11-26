Driver Killed as Truck Overturns Off Conowingo Dam

From Maryland State Police:
On Tuesday, November 26, 2019 around 1:30 AM, troopers from the North East Barrack were dispatched to a collision which involved a truck tractor and trailer that occurred in the area of Conowingo Road (US 1) and Susquehanna River Road (MD 222) in Conowingo.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a Peterbilt truck tractor and dump trailer off the side of the Conowingo Dam. The driver of the Peterbilt truck tractor was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Services paramedics. The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time pending notification to next of kin.
In the early stages of this investigation it appears the truck and trailer combination vehicle had been traveling southbound on Conowingo Road and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle struck the concrete barrier and guardrail on the northbound side, overturned and fell to the bottom of the dam.
The Maryland State Highway Administration responded to assist with the road closure and traffic control. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team as well Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division troopers responded for the investigation.
Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800, reference case #19MSP050362. The investigation is continuing at this time.
Comments
Cecil’s Whig says
These truckers drive way to fast coming over that dam. I am truly surprised this doesn’t happen more often. Where are they going in such a hurry?
Kathy Hall says
Maybe he wasnt speeding. Could have fallen asleep. We may never know. Hes dead. Let’s not point fingers and blame him. Instead let’s pray for his family to heal and get thru the holidays without him.
Andrew says
To deliver everything you ordered and needed
Amanda says
Anything is posssible. Maybe the fog played a factor in it, he may have had a heart attack or some kind of medical emergency, he may have fallen asleep, or yes he COULD HAVE been speeding. No one knows but I think its wrong for people to assume they know what happened while someone’s family has to deal with the heartbreaking loss of a loved one. And instead of planning a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner this week they unexpectedly have to plan a funeral instead. Have some compassion.
Chris says
I came through the area just before midnight and fog was rolling in the valleys and between trees.
Michael Stilwell says
As the father who lost a daughter, as the result of a medical emergency, I will not judge the driver, and I know how his family feels about the loss of him.