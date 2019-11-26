The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Sirens / Driver Killed as Truck Overturns Off Conowingo Dam

Driver Killed as Truck Overturns Off Conowingo Dam

By 6 Comments

From Maryland State Police:

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019 around 1:30 AM, troopers from the North East Barrack were dispatched to a collision which involved a truck tractor and trailer that occurred in the area of Conowingo Road (US 1) and Susquehanna River Road (MD 222) in Conowingo.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a Peterbilt truck tractor and dump trailer off the side of the Conowingo Dam. The driver of the Peterbilt truck tractor was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Services paramedics. The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time pending notification to next of kin.

In the early stages of this investigation it appears the truck and trailer combination vehicle had been traveling southbound on Conowingo Road and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle struck the concrete barrier and guardrail on the northbound side, overturned and fell to the bottom of the dam.

The Maryland State Highway Administration responded to assist with the road closure and traffic control. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team as well Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division troopers responded for the investigation.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800, reference case #19MSP050362. The investigation is continuing at this time.

Comments

  1. These truckers drive way to fast coming over that dam. I am truly surprised this doesn’t happen more often. Where are they going in such a hurry?

    0
    Reply

    • Maybe he wasnt speeding. Could have fallen asleep. We may never know. Hes dead. Let’s not point fingers and blame him. Instead let’s pray for his family to heal and get thru the holidays without him.

      12+
      Reply

  2. Anything is posssible. Maybe the fog played a factor in it, he may have had a heart attack or some kind of medical emergency, he may have fallen asleep, or yes he COULD HAVE been speeding. No one knows but I think its wrong for people to assume they know what happened while someone’s family has to deal with the heartbreaking loss of a loved one. And instead of planning a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner this week they unexpectedly have to plan a funeral instead. Have some compassion.

    4+
    Reply

  4. As the father who lost a daughter, as the result of a medical emergency, I will not judge the driver, and I know how his family feels about the loss of him.

    3+
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: