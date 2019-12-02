Gov. Hogan Appoints Del. Andrew Cassilly as Senior Advisor

From the office of the Governor of Maryland:

Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Delegate Andrew Cassilly as his new senior advisor, succeeding Keiffer J. Mitchell, Jr., who was recently appointed to the role of chief legislative officer.

“Andrew Cassilly has an exceptional record of service to the State of Maryland, from his tenure in the Maryland National Guard to his years of leadership in Maryland public schools and the House of Delegates,” said Governor Hogan.

“His strong judgement and wealth of expertise on education, environmental, and transportation issues will be invaluable to our team, especially during the upcoming legislative session.”

“It is of course a difficult decision to leave the General Assembly, but I could not pass up the opportunity to help advance the governor’s bold agenda for Maryland,” said Delegate Cassilly.

“I want to thank the governor for this exciting opportunity, and I look forward to joining his team as we prepare for the legislative session.”

Andrew Cassilly represents District 35B in the Maryland House of Delegates, where he serves on the Ways and Means Committee. He served on the Environment and Transportation Committee, Regional Revitalization Workgroup, the Veterans and Waterman Caucus, and the Harford County Economic Advisory Board, among others. He is currently the assistant supervisor for innovative partnerships with Harford County Public Schools, where he has worked for 28 years in many roles, including coach, teacher, administrator, and manager of operations. Cassilly holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from Millersville University and a master’s degree in administrative management from Loyola College.