Delaware Thieves Caught in the Act at Harford Mall

From the Bel Air Police Department:

Keen observations by Bel Air officers, excellent teamwork, and observant citizens leads to apprehension of Interstate theft suspects.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at around 7 pm, while on a holiday patrol check at the Harford Mall, OFC Jose Maldonado observed an adult female exit Macy’s with merchandise in both arms. When the female observed OFC Maldonado’s patrol vehicle, she discarded the merchandise and ran toward Boulton Street.

At the same time, Macy’s loss prevention (LP) alerted OFC Maldonado to an altercation just inside the vestibule from which the female had exited. OFC Maldonado then assisted an LP employee and apprehended a male suspect who had attempted to steal additional merchandise.

Shortly thereafter, the female suspect was located by Sgt. Ed Smith at a nearby tree line at Boulton Street. She was arrested without incident.

Total amount stolen and recovered: $1,222.00

The suspects were identified as:

Khyleil Aziz Triplett, age 21 of Wilmington, DE – charged with theft and second degree assault, held on $3,500 bond. Triplet also had an active arrest warrant from Pennsylvania.

Andrea Jackson-Deloatch, age 21 of Wilmington, DE – charged with theft, held on $2,500 bond. She also had an active arrest warrant from Elkton, Maryland.