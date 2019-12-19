Mike Griffith Nominated to Fill Cassilly’s District 35B Delegate Seat

From the Republic Central Committee of Harford County:
Earlier today, the RCCHC submitted our unanimous recommendation to Governor Hogan to appoint Mike Griffith of Bel Air and current RCCHC Chairman, to fill the vacated District 35B Delegate seat in Annapolis. If approved by the Governor, Mike will serve the remainder of Andrew Cassilly’s term of office.
We want to thank the other applicants for the position, Diane Sengstacke, Jim Welch and Luke Kaczmarek, who interviewed and answered questions from the committee Wednesday evening. All of the applicants were well qualified and ready to serve on very short notice before the start of the 2020 season.
We also wish to acknowledge the service of Delegate Andrew Cassilly to Harford and Cecil counties in District 35B. Andrew is a class act; he represented his constituents well, and will be missed.
Regards,
Jeffery McBride
Member, Republic Central Committee of Harford County
Comments
LMAO says
It’s amazing RCCHC could find the time with all their posting of childish memes on facebook.
Truth Be Told says
Who is Mike Griffith….Why not David Ryden or his buddy Adam?
Mike Callahan says
Mike Griffiths (RCCHC Chairman) call to fame was his managing the disastrous JD “Voter ID” Russell campaign in South Harford.for House of Delegates.
For that failed mission he gets nominated to the House himself!
Griffith is so far to the right politically that he makes Trump look like a boy scout!
Take a look at his resume from Red Maryland!
When asked what book he was reading he drew a blank.!
https://redmaryland.com/2018/06/candidate-survey-mike-griffith-for-harford-county-central-committee/
Mike Callahan says
The better qualified nominee for District 35B is Cecil County Republicans David Woodruff.!
https://cecilgop.org/cecil-gop-nominates-woodruff-for-delegate-35b-seat
https://redmaryland.com/2018/03/candidate-survey-david-woodruff-cecil-county-central-committee/?fbclid=IwAR2GXMwvIhU74pWnxfwdvLLXLee-m9lFVWdj8vGp98UcsCQXyzj81T2gB7g
James says
In breeding at its finest