Mike Griffith Nominated to Fill Cassilly’s District 35B Delegate Seat

From the Republic Central Committee of Harford County:

Earlier today, the RCCHC submitted our unanimous recommendation to Governor Hogan to appoint Mike Griffith of Bel Air and current RCCHC Chairman, to fill the vacated District 35B Delegate seat in Annapolis. If approved by the Governor, Mike will serve the remainder of Andrew Cassilly’s term of office.

We want to thank the other applicants for the position, Diane Sengstacke, Jim Welch and Luke Kaczmarek, who interviewed and answered questions from the committee Wednesday evening. All of the applicants were well qualified and ready to serve on very short notice before the start of the 2020 season.

We also wish to acknowledge the service of Delegate Andrew Cassilly to Harford and Cecil counties in District 35B. Andrew is a class act; he represented his constituents well, and will be missed.

Regards,

Jeffery McBride

Member, Republic Central Committee of Harford County