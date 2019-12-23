Two Men Apprehended for Armed Robbery after Vehicle Pursuit into Havre de Grace

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Two men are in custody after allegedly robbing the Crown Gas Station and fleeing from Aberdeen Police Officers Sunday morning.

Aberdeen Police received a call around 8:24 a.m. on December 22, 2019 from the Crown Gas Station located at 804 W. Bel Air Ave. A caller reported that the store was robbed at gun point by two black males. The caller provided a description of the two men and stated that they left in a light-colored Toyota.

Responding officers spotted the possible suspects in a Silver Toyota Corolla at Beards Hill Rd and Rt 22. They attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled onto I-95 northbound. The pursuit continued on I-95 to Havre de Grace where Havre de Grace Officers were able to deploy stop sticks and deflate two of the vehicle’s tires on Rt 155 near Ohio Street.

The vehicle continued to flee and eventually came to a stop near the 400 block of Pennington Ave where both men were taken into custody.

They were identified as 54-year-old Nolan Maurice Rheubottom of Cheshaire Dr in Windsor Mill and 57-year-old James Edward Featherstone of Park Heights Ave in Baltimore.

After the men were arrested officers recovered a loaded .38 revolver from the vehicle as well as lottery tickets that were allegedly stolen during the robbery. Both men were charged with armed robbery, handgun violations, first degree assault, and second degree assault.

Featherstone was also charged with numerous traffic violations related to the pursuit, including reckless driving, negligent driving, and eluding police. They are both being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.