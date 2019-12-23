The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Sirens / Two Men Apprehended for Armed Robbery after Vehicle Pursuit into Havre de Grace

Two Men Apprehended for Armed Robbery after Vehicle Pursuit into Havre de Grace

By 7 Comments

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Two men are in custody after allegedly robbing the Crown Gas Station and fleeing from Aberdeen Police Officers Sunday morning.

Aberdeen Police received a call around 8:24 a.m. on December 22, 2019 from the Crown Gas Station located at 804 W. Bel Air Ave. A caller reported that the store was robbed at gun point by two black males. The caller provided a description of the two men and stated that they left in a light-colored Toyota.

Responding officers spotted the possible suspects in a Silver Toyota Corolla at Beards Hill Rd and Rt 22. They attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled onto I-95 northbound. The pursuit continued on I-95 to Havre de Grace where Havre de Grace Officers were able to deploy stop sticks and deflate two of the vehicle’s tires on Rt 155 near Ohio Street.

The vehicle continued to flee and eventually came to a stop near the 400 block of Pennington Ave where both men were taken into custody.

They were identified as 54-year-old Nolan Maurice Rheubottom of Cheshaire Dr in Windsor Mill and 57-year-old James Edward Featherstone of Park Heights Ave in Baltimore.

After the men were arrested officers recovered a loaded .38 revolver from the vehicle as well as lottery tickets that were allegedly stolen during the robbery. Both men were charged with armed robbery, handgun violations, first degree assault, and second degree assault.

Featherstone was also charged with numerous traffic violations related to the pursuit, including reckless driving, negligent driving, and eluding police. They are both being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

Comments

    • AT LEAST: THEY APPREHEND THEM HERE AND HAVE DUE PROCESS IN COURT.(vs slap on the hand in bmore city , if that) Good Work officers.

      2+
      Reply

      • It doesn’t matter where they get apprehended. If the crime occurred in Harford County then it gets tried in Harford County.

        0
        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: