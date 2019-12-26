Harford County Public Schools Mourns Loss of Board Member Kathy Carmello

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools Board Member Kathy Carmello, died unexpectedly due to complications during heart surgery on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Mrs. Carmello began her term on the Board this year (2019), representing Councilmanic District C. Her election to the Board follows her retirement from Harford County Public Schools in 2017. Mrs. Carmello served as the charter school coordinator, involved in writing the first charter school policy and application for the state of Maryland; she served as a member of the Harford County Council Budget Advisory Board, the Harford County Core Service Agency, and the Harford County Health Planning Commission.

In addition to the efforts Mrs. Carmello made on behalf of Harford County, she was the Legislative Chair for the Maryland Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) and a member of the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance. Mrs. Carmello retired from Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) as the Governmental Relations Liaison, spending time advocating in Annapolis for the students and families of Harford County. Prior to her 15-year career in HCPS, Mrs. Carmello was a prominent member of the PTA. She served as the president of the Bel Air High School PTSA as well as vice president at Bel Air Middle School and Ring Factory Elementary School PTA’s.

“Kathy led a life of public service and then, following her retirement, made the commitment to continue her service to the community as an elected official on the Harford County Board of Education,” said Superintendent of Schools Sean Bulson.

“Kathy was a passionate advocate for students and staff. All of us in the Harford County Public Schools are deeply saddened by the loss of Mrs. Carmello, and, on behalf of all of us, I extend my sincere condolences to Kathy’s family and friends.”

Mrs. Carmello earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and worked for a tobacco industry international and research group as a legislative analyst prior to starting her career with HCPS. Her experience in varied fields and commitment to knowing all aspects of the legislative process, regulations, and policy changes illustrate why she was an invaluable member of the Board.

“Kathy’s experience in the school system was essential to the operations of the school board,” said Board of Education President Jansen Robinson.

“She was well-versed in the school system, but more importantly, was an advisor, and confidante. Mrs. Carmello’s dedication to Harford County Public Schools will be greatly missed.”

Spending time in Annapolis advocating for students and families, Mrs. Carmello became well known throughout the state.

“I was saddened to hear of Kathy’s passing. We worked together for many years in Annapolis when she covered the legislature for the Harford County Board of Education,” said County Executive Barry Glassman.

“We will miss her leadership on the Board, and we pray for her family during this difficult time.”

Mrs. Carmello leaves behind her husband Ed, daughter, Kristen MacBride and son-in-law David MacBride, sons, Michael and daughter-in-law Amy, Andrew and daughter-in-law Kelly, Nick and daughter-in-law Angelique, and 13 grandchildren.

Visitation will be open to the public on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at McComas Funeral Home, 50 W. Broadway, Bel Air, Maryland 21014. The funeral service is the next day, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the same location. Interment to follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, located at 809 Rock Spring Road, Bel Air, Maryland 21014.