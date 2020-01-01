Havre de Grace Man Stabbed in New Year’s Assault

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A man is recovering and detectives are investigating after a stabbing that occurred after midnight on Wednesday.

On January 1, 2020, at approximately 12:28 a.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pine Street in Havre de Grace for the report of a stab wound to the arm. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, identified as Matthew Tyler Abrams, 25 of Havre de Grace.

Deputies were informed the assault occurred as the victim was walking through the neighborhood to his home, when he was assaulted by two unknown males for unknown reasons. The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)

Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477