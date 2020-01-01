Havre de Grace Man Stabbed in New Year’s Assault

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
A man is recovering and detectives are investigating after a stabbing that occurred after midnight on Wednesday.
On January 1, 2020, at approximately 12:28 a.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pine Street in Havre de Grace for the report of a stab wound to the arm. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, identified as Matthew Tyler Abrams, 25 of Havre de Grace.
Deputies were informed the assault occurred as the victim was walking through the neighborhood to his home, when he was assaulted by two unknown males for unknown reasons. The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.
Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted
Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)
Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.
Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477
Comments
Cecil‘s Whig says
Another good reason to stay away from HdeG until they clean up the crime.
Rand McNally says
LOL – I know you’re too stupid to read a map but a Rte 40 trailer park that is on Robin Hood Road is not in Havre de Grace.
patricia abrams says
This park IS located in Havre de Grace – the zip code is 21078, just not in the city limits
MrReason says
No, if the park is not inside the city limits, it is by definition not in Havre de Grace, regardless of the zip code. Hickory Elementary School and The Lodge restaurant are in 21014, but nobody would claim that they are in Bel Air.
Gordon Koerner says
Stabbings are every where. It’s the attitude of some people that are the cause of incidents like this. Just what the heck makes people make comments as if their town or city doesn’t have crime like this.