Rep. Harris Votes Against “Purely Political Resolution Seeking to Tie the President’s Hands” as He Responds to Terrorist Threats

From Congressman Andy Harris:



Today Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) voted “no” on H. Con. Res. 83 – Directing the President pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran.



Congressman Harris made the following statement:



“Today I voted against the Democrats’ purely political resolution seeking to tie the President’s hands as he responds to the terrorist threat posed by Iran, its proxies, and radical Islamic terrorists. I fully support the President’s targeted and proportional actions that responded to the attacks orchestrated by General Soleimani. Soleimani was intimately involved in the planning of the raid on the American Embassy in Baghdad last week, and intelligence indicated he was actively planning further attacks on Americans. As the longtime leader of the Quds Forces within the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (the first state military institution to earn the “terrorist organization” designation by a presidential administration), he was directly involved in the training of terrorists and the building and deploying of improvised explosive devices, which resulted in the death or brutal maiming of thousands of American troops in the Middle East.

Additionally, his organization supported and coordinated multiple Shiite terrorist militias which pose significant and ongoing threats to the U.S. and our allies. While the Iran apologists in Congress continue to attempt to politicize our national security, I support the President, and am confident that he will wisely evaluate all options in response to Iranian threats, including military action if Americans are at risk. We should not tie his hands in the fight to save Americans from radical Islamic terrorists.”