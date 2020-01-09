Rep. Harris Votes Against “Purely Political Resolution Seeking to Tie the President’s Hands” as He Responds to Terrorist Threats

From Congressman Andy Harris:
Today Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) voted “no” on H. Con. Res. 83 – Directing the President pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran.
Congressman Harris made the following statement:
“Today I voted against the Democrats’ purely political resolution seeking to tie the President’s hands as he responds to the terrorist threat posed by Iran, its proxies, and radical Islamic terrorists. I fully support the President’s targeted and proportional actions that responded to the attacks orchestrated by General Soleimani. Soleimani was intimately involved in the planning of the raid on the American Embassy in Baghdad last week, and intelligence indicated he was actively planning further attacks on Americans. As the longtime leader of the Quds Forces within the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (the first state military institution to earn the “terrorist organization” designation by a presidential administration), he was directly involved in the training of terrorists and the building and deploying of improvised explosive devices, which resulted in the death or brutal maiming of thousands of American troops in the Middle East.
Additionally, his organization supported and coordinated multiple Shiite terrorist militias which pose significant and ongoing threats to the U.S. and our allies. While the Iran apologists in Congress continue to attempt to politicize our national security, I support the President, and am confident that he will wisely evaluate all options in response to Iranian threats, including military action if Americans are at risk. We should not tie his hands in the fight to save Americans from radical Islamic terrorists.”
Friend of Art says
I wish that there were more representatives like Andy in Maryland.
Bob says
One Andy is way, way too much!
MissingReagan says
I agree.
Dave says
It’s another attempt to set President Trump up. If Iran attacks, The President has no choice but to retaliate. When he dors the democRATS will cry foul and charge him with a violation.
Bob says
Our President sets himself up for failure. He is by nature impulsive and unthinking. He is an existential threat to our Country.
Your momma says
Sure and terrorists aren’t.. you win the dipshit of the day award.
Bob says
Thank you, Your momma!. I appreciate the award. The only prize I want, is to be rid of you-know-who.
Bob’s momma says
Please excuse my son Bob, he would rather see american solders killed and have us target and kill known terrorists onsite. I didn’t raise him this way but he has grown more stupid with age.
Gordon Koerner says
Since 9/11 when has a terrorist hit the US. Only home grown like yourself have done the evil deed.
SoulCrusher says
Every attack in America that has been attributed to a link to Al Qaida or ISIS is a terrorist attack on the US. You’re not thinking rationally….We have been attacked and are still being attacked, but you are trying to use issues like this for political motivation against the current President of the United States and a REAL American. It’s sad.
Gordon Koerner says
Five Iron says
Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 of the US Constitution. Learn it Andy or you are nothing but a toady. Amazing how his love of the “Freedom Caucus” and “Tea Party” are all but non-existent now that POTUS has blown through the federal deficit.
Gordon Koerner says
Yes Trump and Harris never learned math. Article 1 comes before Article 2. Congress have the first power and the president is second in line.
SoulCrusher says
Yeah, but Article 3 Section 3 is what we should all be talking about because the idiots operating under Article 1 are in violation of Article 3 Section 3.
James Langer says
The articles are for war… We are not at war President Trump took out a terrorist.. That is solely within his power as commander in chief….
Gordon Koerner says
He took out a head of state of another country. That is not with in his power. We have laws against doing that since 1979. This lawless president is an 8 year old selfish imbecile.
SoulCrusher says
He didn’t take out a head of state for another country. He took out a terrorist who was engaged in terrorist activity against US and was planning more attacks. You have lost your mind. Can you say Trump Derangement Syndrome?
Gordon Koerner says
SoulCrusher says
Iran has been causing us trouble since the 70’s. We just happened to back the wrong side in a revolution and this fact is a perfect example of why we shouldn’t interfere in foreign governments. However, the man targeted was a terrorist and the right call was made. Quite frankly, if any of the rest of that regime go to Iraq and try the same thing, I’d be happy if he terminates them too. Asta La Vista Baby!!!
Gordon Koerner says
Trump caused the death of 176 citizens from many countries. It was Trumps actions that caused Iran to send missiles into Iraq which hit that Ukraine plane. Trump is a selfish ruthless person who thinks like an 8 year old. Iran if your listening don’t harm average people and go after the jerk who who is causing another war.
SoulCrusher says
That’s the stupidest thing I’ve heard. You’re going to blame Trump because an Iranian missal brought down a Ukrainian jet? Why not blame the Iranian who fired the thing? That would make too much sense wouldn’t it? Now look back at the last 4 Presidents that came before Trump. They all had their own issues involving war, military strikes, terrorist strikes, economic fluctuations and the like. Considering the current environment of this world I think Trump’s done pretty damn good. Blaming Trump for an Iranian shooting down a Ukrainian jet is just ridiculous….maybe Iran should train its military better.
Gordon Koerner says
Yes. Had Trump not done what he did with taking out a head of state there would not have been a missile attack. So TRUMP is entirely to blame for these killings.
SoulCrusher says
Really? Since when is an Iranian General the HEAD of IRAN? Last time I checked, Iran has a President and the President is just a figure head for Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, whom is the SUPREME LEADER of Iran. Khamenei is a radical Islamic nut job who wants to kill Americans. End of discussion. Soleimani was a General and leader of the Iranian Quds forces, which has been designated a terrorist organization and was involved terrorist activity which recently led to the storming of our Embassy in Iraq, not Iran. Soleimani was on foreign soil conducting operations against us and now he is a grease spot. End of story. I fully support his termination and believe that Democrats claiming he was an ally or a good man are nothing but idiots whom are in full violation of Article 3 Section 3.
weethesheeple says
Now, I didn’t get this from Faux News so it may be true. Trump had time to tell Lindsey and his club patrons but not Congress. He has a responsibility to notify Congress, it is not his decision. Congress has voted to limit his war powers because the imbecile threatened to destroy Iranian historical sites. just like the impeachment he left Congress with no choice. All toddlers need timeout or the become uncontrollable.
SoulCrusher says
Congress didn’t vote to do a damn thing because the resolution that was passed isn’t binding. It is another partisan attack on the current President. That’s all. Nothing else. On another note, why would Trump notify Congress of a strike against a terrorist when the traitors in the House of Treason would probably tip them off. You have scumbag traitors like T’laib and Omar that would probably notify their buddies in the Middle East if they had knowledge of this. Look, the historical site in Iran that should be targeted is where Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei lays his head at night and I’m OK with that. There is ALWAYS a choice and that illegal and unconstitutional impeachment was a VERY bad move on Pelosi’s part. That which is unconstitutional is illegal and just by testing the Constitution a government employee becomes a traitor. That’s just the way it is.
Gordon Koerner says
SoulCrusher says
If you are referring that Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei isn’t a radical Islamic nut job and an ally of the US then you are a traitor who deserves to be hung. When the truth has become forgotten and men whom speak the truth are considered nut jobs it is because a Democratic traitor like you brainwashed all those whom were listening….
Gordon’s momma says
Congratulations Gordon, you win the dickhead of the day award for the dumbest thing posted to a message board.
James Allen Langer says
First of all. The president of the United States has full rights to take out a terrorist leader without giving Congress and notice just as Obama and Bush did. He only needs their approval to go to war (which we are not at war). What part of that do you people not understand?
Just the facts says
No they don’t James, you idiot. Get a copy of the Constitution and have someone with a fourth grade education read it to you.
SoulCrusher says
@Just the facts – No. You don’t know what you’re talking about because Congress only has the power to DECLARE war. Quite frankly, the war on terrorism is long standing and it is the idiots whom are now claiming foul that gave Presidents the power to carry out strikes like this against designated terrorists. If Obama had done it you’d have an orgasm. Trump does it and you want another Article of Impeachment drawn up. You’re just a hypocrite.
Gordon Koerner says
From what I read the constitution says nothing about taking out a terrorist nor a head of state. In 1979 and 1984 laws were passed with making the assassination of a head of state a crime. Just like taking out religious sites which Trump said he was going to do, till he was notified it’s a crime. Wether anyone thinks a general is a head of state, Iran and the people of Iran consider him a head of state. To us he is a terrorist, but to them the general is a national hero and head of state. By the way these laws were passed because this country took out Iran’s heads of state in 1979. Thru Trump ignorance of our laws he is a criminal by the standards of US and the rest of the world.
SoulCrusher says
A general is NOT a head of State in Iran and you are typing pure political garbage. It’s not we think, it’s a fact. Trump isn’t a criminal and I don’t care what you have to say. You are incapable of making any sense.
James Allen Langer says
You sir need to go back to your safe space… That is just plain stupid.
MrMister says
It’s sad to watch Gordon sink slowly into the clutches of insanity.
Bob says
“The Soleimani Strike: One Person Decides”
https://www.lawfareblog.com/soleimani-strike-one-person-decides
“In short, our country has—through presidential aggrandizement accompanied by congressional authorization, delegation, and acquiescence—given one person, the president, a sprawling military and enormous discretion to use it in ways that can easily lead to a massive war. That is our system: One person decides.”
Irrespective of who is President, one thing is very clear the Presidential War Power Authorities are in urgent need of review and reform. If not, we may we stumble into the abyss.
Can Spot'em says
“Irrespective of who is President,” now, that’s pretty funny there Bob. Are you going to even pretend you felt outrage and questioned Obama when he decided to let a SEAL team violate Pakistani airspace to take out Bin Laden? This is the type of hypocrisy that reeks. The Republicans did not slap war power resolutions on Obama… in fact, if my memory serves me correctly the Republicans showed full support for that action. The ‘loyal’ opposition is only opposed to Trump having any good news – part of that derangement syndrome I was talking about.
Avoiding war… laughable. The Iranians cannot afford to export terrorism like they did for a spell because the sanctions were drying up the treasury. I’m kind of surprised Trump played his cards as he did. I say that because it would be rather brilliant to bleed them broke and force their hands to do radical things – like down a drone, bomb oil fields in Saudi Arabia and attack our embassy. Then use that as a pretext to oust the mastermind of evil coming from Iran in a drone attack. My goodness, that would be smart. Knowing all along their retaliation would never amount to more than a few rockets in the sand… except for the airliner they took out. Yet, the derangement is even blaming that on Trump. Wow.
You see, Bob… I’m less worried about even four years of Trump in office than I am of low-info voters.
Bob says
Can Spot’em, I believe you missed the point of the Lawfare article by Jack Goldsmith. Lawfare is a centrist site and the writer is a legal scholar, not some partisan political hack. I share his concern about the lack of Presidential War Powers constraints and the laissez-faire approach by Congress. I try not to look at it in terms of partisan politics. To me, it’s all about a system of effective checks & balances, “Irrespective of who is President. I urge you to give his article another read.
BTW, even though The Boston Globe might be a little left of center for your taste. you might want to check out the below opinion piece from yesterday:
“Comparing Trump’s assassination of Soleimani to Obama’s killing of bin Laden”
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/01/09/opinion/comparing-trumps-assassination-soleimani-obamas-killing-bin-laden/
Gordon Koerner says
MissingReagan says
Thank you, Representative Harris. We appreciate all you do.
? says
What happened to the deficit and the National debt Andy? When are you going to pay the bills you created?
Gordon Koerner says
Gordon Koerner says
So it comes out that as Trump is boasting how strong he is against Iran, he uses the back channel that Obama set up and pleads with Tehran not to escalate into a war. Total lying piece of dirt.
Gordon Koerner says
Certain people write things they heard on Fox news which are lies. It’s a proven fact Obama administration did notify Pakistan that they were going to use their airspace against Bin Laden. They also notified the gang of 8 as well. Something Trump did not do.
Gordon Koerner says
Religion has a way of drawing people and countries together. Like in the Middle East the population is about 336 million. 318 million are Muslim. So far we have had an all out war with Iraq. Killing or injuring around 1 million and displacing another million. We have active wars in Syria, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Lybia, as well as picking a war with Iran. Saudis are being attacked by Iran. There wars seem to be growing. Just when will the Middle East say that is enough and band together as a group and order us to leave the area or be thrown out. Pakistan is in that group and already have nuclear weapons.
The republicans are praising Harris and Trump allowing them to go to war at their pleasure. There are no kind words for anyone Republican or Democrat who votes to have one person make a decision to go to war. May some day the people wise up and make sure the entire house, senate white house hold debates and hearings before anyone can take us to war. So Andy Harris you should not be proud of your vote and praise yourself for stupidity.