Dozens of Shots Fired at Police, Neighbor Hit after Deputies Respond to Domestic Incident in Street

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

On January 21 at approximately 7 p.m., deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4500 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Street for the report of Animal Cruelty and a domestic incident. Upon arrival, deputies attempted to make contact at the residence, and they were immediately fired upon.

Deputies began establishing a perimeter while maintaining cover. Units assigned to the Special Response Team of the Harford County Sheirff’s Office began arriving on scene and the Crisis Negotiation Team began attempting to make contact with an individual inside the residence.

The individual continued to fire on deputies, firing dozens of rounds, striking at least one patrol vehicle. No deputies were injured. An adult male neighbor was struck and transported to York Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Following negotiations with the Crisis Negotiation Team, the suspect surrendered himself to deputies at 8:30 p.m.

No deputies were injuried in the incident. No force was used as a result of the incident.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time.