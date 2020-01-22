Dozens of Shots Fired at Police, Neighbor Hit after Deputies Respond to Domestic Incident in Street

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
On January 21 at approximately 7 p.m., deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4500 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Street for the report of Animal Cruelty and a domestic incident. Upon arrival, deputies attempted to make contact at the residence, and they were immediately fired upon.
Deputies began establishing a perimeter while maintaining cover. Units assigned to the Special Response Team of the Harford County Sheirff’s Office began arriving on scene and the Crisis Negotiation Team began attempting to make contact with an individual inside the residence.
The individual continued to fire on deputies, firing dozens of rounds, striking at least one patrol vehicle. No deputies were injured. An adult male neighbor was struck and transported to York Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Following negotiations with the Crisis Negotiation Team, the suspect surrendered himself to deputies at 8:30 p.m.
No deputies were injuried in the incident. No force was used as a result of the incident.
The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.
Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time.
Comments
todd holden says
what was the ‘animal cruelty’ issue?
Wyatt K says
This was my friends dad. It really sucks that this happened to him and one of the teachers at my school. But he shot the dog
Joe Mama says
He shot his dog
Brian Goodman says
“ The individual continued to fire on deputies, firing nearly 200 rounds from a rifle and handgun, striking a Harford County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle multiple times.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., the suspect, identified as Benjamin Murdy, 43, contacted the Harford County 911 Communications and Dispatch Center and advised he wanted to surrender.”
http://www.daggerpress.com/2020/01/22/street-man-arrested-after-ambushing-sheriffs-deputies-shooting-neighbor-killing-dog/
Can’t figure you out says
Amazing!!! This incident ended almost 20 hours ago and TruthBeTold has not criticized or taken cheap shots at our Harford County Sheriff’s Office. I was really expecting him/her to tell us all how it could have been handled more efficiently if he/she was in charge. I would like to take this moment to commend all of the officers involved for their courage and professionalism in dealing with such a volatile situation Great job guys and girls in blue and brown. I pray that everyday you will finish your shifts and go home safe. God bless.
Captian Obvious says
Glad no Deputies were injured, cars can be replaced. Too bad this guy wasn’t killed