25-Yr-Old Woman Killed in Darlington Collision

From Maryland State Police:

On 2/1/2020 at approximately 8:49 PM, Troopers responded to the 4700 block of Conowingo Road (North of Castleton Road) for a three vehicle collision. Preliminary investigation suggests the operator of a 2008 Mazda was traveling northbound on US-1 when the vehicle crossed over the center dividing line and struck 2 vehicles which were traveling south, one head-on.

Troopers, Fire, EMS and Deputies arrived to find the driver of the Mazda trapped in the vehicle and unconscious. The operator of the Mazda, a 25 year old female of Street, MD was identified as Emily Diane McDowell and declared deceased by EMS personnel of the Darlington Volunteer Fire Department.

The operator of a Ford was transported to Bayview Hospital and the operator of a Chevrolet was transported to Christiana Hospital.

  1. sadly…looks like Ms. McDowell was a good person…a shame whatever happened that resulted in this terrible crash…my condolences to her friends and family…

