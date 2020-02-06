From the Town of Bel Air:

Police Chief Administrative Leave Continued Pending Investigations

The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners met in an emergency closed session meeting today, February 6, 2020, to discuss the status of Police Chief Charles A. Moore Jr., following the February 4, 2020 hearing held by the Circuit Court for Harford County regarding the Temporary Protective Order issued by the Circuit Court and served upon Chief Moore the evening of January 28, 2020.

The Bel Air Town Administrator, Mr. Jesse Bane, recommended and the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners unanimously concurred that Chief Moore will remain on paid Administrative Leave until all investigations, both internal and external, resulting from the Temporary Protective Order have been concluded or until the Town of Bel Air feels enough information has been gathered to make an informed decision.

Chief Charles A. Moore Jr. of the Bel Air Police Department was placed on paid Administrative Leave by the Town of Bel Air, on January 29, 2020, following a Temporary Protective Order issued by the Circuit Court for Harford County.

Deputy Chief of Police Richard J. Peschek will continue to fulfill the role of Acting Chief of Police during Chief Moore’s absence.

Given that this is a personnel matter, the Town of Bel Air and the Bel Air Police Department have no further comment at this time.