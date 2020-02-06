From the Town of Bel Air:
Police Chief Administrative Leave Continued Pending Investigations
The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners met in an emergency closed session meeting today, February 6, 2020, to discuss the status of Police Chief Charles A. Moore Jr., following the February 4, 2020 hearing held by the Circuit Court for Harford County regarding the Temporary Protective Order issued by the Circuit Court and served upon Chief Moore the evening of January 28, 2020.
The Bel Air Town Administrator, Mr. Jesse Bane, recommended and the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners unanimously concurred that Chief Moore will remain on paid Administrative Leave until all investigations, both internal and external, resulting from the Temporary Protective Order have been concluded or until the Town of Bel Air feels enough information has been gathered to make an informed decision.
Chief Charles A. Moore Jr. of the Bel Air Police Department was placed on paid Administrative Leave by the Town of Bel Air, on January 29, 2020, following a Temporary Protective Order issued by the Circuit Court for Harford County.
Deputy Chief of Police Richard J. Peschek will continue to fulfill the role of Acting Chief of Police during Chief Moore’s absence.
Given that this is a personnel matter, the Town of Bel Air and the Bel Air Police Department have no further comment at this time.
Comments
EJK says
Put his ass in the Detention Center doing paperwork….Free Vacation you got to be kidding.
HCSO does that with their deputies all the time. One case was infamous where a Sgt got busted to Corporal by the time they were done.
El Flunko says
Put him in jail for what exactly? Asking for a friend
EJK says
to work….I guess you cant read? Why should he get free vacation time?
Bye Bye says
He’s the top of the food chain in a police department. What admin position do you expect him to take. He can’t work at the jail, are you that narrow minded. He’s not a deputy anymore and doesn’t work for that organization. You are too stupid to converse here. See ya
Sarge says
Sounds like they are doing the right thing and things just need to play out. I also think that the Chief may be in the right here and I guess we need to see what evidence comes out against him. Unlike some folks on here I’m not passing judgement until all the facts come out.
Just a cop says
Bane sure changed his tune. The other day said he saw no reason chief the couldn’t go back to work and today says chief needs to stay off with pay! Why does the town let this guy open his mouth?
Townee says
Isn’t he in charge of the town? They obviously like what he is doing
Lil Man says
This is from a certain political opponent of his that can’t let things go. He needs to focus on his own department. Something clearly he isn’t willing to do. He suffers from little guy syndrome and worries more about trying to control other departments and trying to seem like the big man in Annapolis.
Ilovebelair2 says
First Jesse Bane says he can go back to work and then the commissioners have to tell him not so fast. He was Sheriff wasn’t he? Does he have any idea how to handle a personnel matter. Not to mention calling the victim a liar. Someone needs to go and it might not be the chief.
Cecil's Whig says
So the guy punched his teenage kid. What more investigatin do we need?
El Flunko says
Dear Cecil Whig go back to Cecil County. Nowhere I read says he punched his kid, it say that his kid punched him. Get your facts straight
Enough Said says
Bane needs to retire and take is lil man servant with him.
Wet Willy says
What in the heck was the police union thinking. I think this guy will be cleared and the union will look like the fools that they are, do you want the Baltimore City Police Chief as you’re Chief? Good
Luck with that, I just don’t get it
Twotimeswatseal says
Your grammar is horrendous. Have your sister start helping you again. Protection is coming to an end.
Old Skool says
I’m laughing literally to a point, your non grammar guy also has a point. Goodnight
Insane says
I really need to see this play out. I really don’t know what to think of the current situation but I do know we shouldn’t jump to results. That’s all, see ya
Mama papa says
This entire situation has embarrassed the Bel Air Police Dept, It’s Union, and the Chief all of you should be embarrassed. It’s embarrassing that we even have to have this discussion. Yet the union feels like they took the brunt of this, really ok
Snarky says
Yes it has