Havre de Grace City Council Considers Support of Medical Cannabis for Students in Need

From the City of Havre de Grace:

By the authority granted in section 28 of the City Charter, Mayor William T. Martin has called a special meeting of the Havre de Grace City Council. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 711 Pennington Avenue, Havre de Grace, Maryland.

The purpose of the meeting is for the City Council to consider a resolution of support for Maryland General Assembly Bills HB331 and SB605, otherwise known as “Connor’s Courage.” The bills would require “on or before December 1, 2020, the State Department of Education and the Natalie M. LaPrade Medical Cannabis Commission jointly to develop guidelines for public schools regarding the administration of medical cannabis to certain students during school hours and school-sponsored after-school activities; providing for the contents of the guidelines; requiring, on or before December 1, 2020, the Department and the Commission jointly to provide certain technical assistance to schools; etc.”

“I applaud our lawmakers in Annapolis for taking on this issue,” said William T. Martin. “I know this is a complicated matter. I have met with the family and believe HB331 and SB605 would serve in the best interest of our community. I have called a special council meeting to expedite the process so the Maryland Senate Education, Health, and Environment Affairs Committee will receive the resolution of support before the February 18, 2020 hearing on the legislation.”