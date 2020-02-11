Harford Community College President Resigns

From Harford Community College:

Reverend Cordell E. Hunter, Sr., chair of the Board of Trustees of Harford Community College, announced that Dr. Dianna G. Phillips has resigned as president of Harford Community College, effective February 10, 2020.

The Board has named Dr. Jacqueline Jackson as interim president while a national search is conducted to identify the next president of the College. Dr. Jackson has served as HCC’s Vice President for Student Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness since 2017; this role will now be filled on an interim basis by Jennie Towner, Associate Vice President for Student Development.

“The Board sincerely thanks Dr. Phillips for her contributions to the College over the past three and a half years,” says Reverend Hunter. “During her tenure, Dr. Phillips facilitated an inclusive strategic planning process, strengthened the College’s partnership with Harford County Public Schools, and fostered an optimal learning experience for students. We wish Dr. Phillips well in her future endeavors.”

Reverend Hunter adds, “The work of the College will continue, uninterrupted, using our strategic plan as a roadmap. We have the utmost confidence in the faculty, staff, and administrators of HCC, and will continue to support them as they work to secure the best possible future for our students, the College, and all of Harford County.”