Harford Sheriff Gahler Opposes Bills to Make Maryland a Sanctuary State

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Today, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, stood with Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams, law enforcement leaders, Angel Families, and representatives from the MD Senate and House of Delegates to oppose to HB 388 and HB 677.
Sheriff Gahler remarked, “Sadly, Maryland’s Legislature has introduced several bills that will make Maryland a sanctuary state. Going back as far as 2008, I committed to bringing 287(g) to Harford County and, in 2016, President Obama’s Administration approved the program. This program allows local detention center officers, working under ICE supervision, to identify and process for removal those individuals who are in the Country illegally and booked for another crime.
Once an individual is identified, ICE determines the course of action related to any immigration action. Those individuals identified as having the highest priority are those individuals who present a threat to public safety.
As your Sheriff, responsible for keeping our Harford County safe, the 287(g) Program provides me one more tool to accomplish this mission. During my first term as Sheriff, I was pleased to announce that crime had fallen each year and at the end of last year to another all-time low for our County. I credit our crime reduction success to our complete public safety approach to crime fighting and our priorities which are inclusive of the 287(g) Program.
Returning these offenders back into our community to further victimize our citizens is certainly not an effective strategy to reduce crime and keep law abiding citizens safe. Becoming a sanctuary state is not the way to focus on public safety.”
Comments
EJk says
Is he up for election this year? Must be buck for another pay raise…
mike humphreys says
Why would anyone want thugs, murders, rapist, and other criminals out roaming their streets? I support Sheriff Gahler 100 percent to keep criminals off our streets.
FedUp says
Wow. Racist much?
RU Kidding says
How is it anyone would suppose this legislation to make Maryland a sanctuary state? If an American citizen commits a crime, caught, convicted, sentenced and jailed for that crime why should illegals be held to a different standard of justice? Being in this country illegally shouldn’t afford them sanctuary states or any other sanctuary in order to evade justice. Doubt they could escape justice in the country they came from, so to expect it here in US is the ideology of the democratic party wanting any one with a logical thinking, common sense brain to believe it’s the right thing to do. Well it’s not. Illegal is illegal, you don’t belong here. You break a law you pay the consequences even that happens to mean ICE determines the course of action for that illegal. So fed up with the liberal democratically thinking people that place the priority of illegals over US citizen’s safe & welfare.
RU Kidding says
“support” not suppose