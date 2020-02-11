Harford Sheriff Gahler Opposes Bills to Make Maryland a Sanctuary State

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Today, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, stood with Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams, law enforcement leaders, Angel Families, and representatives from the MD Senate and House of Delegates to oppose to HB 388 and HB 677.

Sheriff Gahler remarked, “Sadly, Maryland’s Legislature has introduced several bills that will make Maryland a sanctuary state. Going back as far as 2008, I committed to bringing 287(g) to Harford County and, in 2016, President Obama’s Administration approved the program. This program allows local detention center officers, working under ICE supervision, to identify and process for removal those individuals who are in the Country illegally and booked for another crime.

Once an individual is identified, ICE determines the course of action related to any immigration action. Those individuals identified as having the highest priority are those individuals who present a threat to public safety.

As your Sheriff, responsible for keeping our Harford County safe, the 287(g) Program provides me one more tool to accomplish this mission. During my first term as Sheriff, I was pleased to announce that crime had fallen each year and at the end of last year to another all-time low for our County. I credit our crime reduction success to our complete public safety approach to crime fighting and our priorities which are inclusive of the 287(g) Program.

Returning these offenders back into our community to further victimize our citizens is certainly not an effective strategy to reduce crime and keep law abiding citizens safe. Becoming a sanctuary state is not the way to focus on public safety.”