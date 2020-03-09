County Executive Glassman Urges Public to Stay Calm, Stay Informed Following Coronavirus Case in Harford

From Harford County government:
At a press conference today, County Executive Barry Glassman encouraged the public to stay calm and stay informed following news of a coronavirus case in Harford County. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on March 8 that one woman, a Harford County resident in her 80s, contracted the virus while traveling overseas and is currently hospitalized. The governor also announced there appear to be no major concerns over exposure risk to the community and there is no connection to the previous positive cases.
County Executive Glassman brought local officials together to answer questions and provide the pubic with accurate information about the virus. They included Harford County Health Officer Russell W. Moy, MD, MPH; HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson; Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler; Harford County Director of Administration Billy Boniface, and Director of Emergency Services Edward Hopkins.
“Public safety is our highest priority, and my administration has been working closely with allied agencies to prepare for the coronavirus in our community,” County Executive Glassman said. “With a case confirmed yesterday in Harford County, it is important for everyone to remain calm, continue to take precautions and avoid rumors. We will continue to share verified reports and timely updates provided by Governor Hogan and public health officials.”
The Harford County case is still being investigated by the Maryland Department of Health and more details may become available. What is known is that the patient is an 86-year-old female who contracted the virus while traveling overseas and is currently hospitalized. Public health officials report that there appears to be no community exposure from this case, as this person went straight from the airport to home, did not leave her house, and when she began to feel ill, went straight to the hospital for medical evaluation and care.
The Maryland Health Department indicates that the vast majority of people recover from the coronavirus, and most will have mild or moderate symptoms. Frequently asked questions about the virus, including symptoms and what to do if you are sick, are on the health department web page https://harfordcountyhealth.com/coronavirus/.
To prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like the coronavirus, the health department recommends the following precautions:
– Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
– Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
– Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, your sleeve or your elbow.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using standard cleaning practices.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Video of the press conference is posted here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEIaaj633zs&feature=youtu.be
Comments
Bob says
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S” https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/06/coronavirus-testing-failure-123166
The decision, not to use the test developed by Germany in January, seems to have been a critical mistake.
So far, it look like our country has missed the boat in terms to our ‘national response’ to Covid-19. Let’s hope our state and local governments can do better.
We need to get our act together in a hurry before this virus becomes a pandemic. If not, more & more lives will be lost and the possibility of a worldwide recession looms on the horizon. As best as we can we need to keep the ‘politics’ out of our response to this crisis.
SoulCrusher says
It’s already a pandemic, but it isn’t as life threatening as everyone in the media wants us all to think it is. As far as policy, Trump had already put travel restrictions in place that stunted the spread of the virus and I really don’t think any of the BS that is being stated about policy deficiencies would have helped matters if done differently. Look, you want to be afraid to go and live your life then that is on you, but the Democratic media spreading fear amongst the masses isn’t going to help.
Bob says
According to a story in the WSJ a couple of hours ago the WHO (World Health Organization) is saying the Coronavirus Epidemic Is “Close to a Pandemic”
Again, as usual more times than not, you are wrong!
WhatMattersisBlue says
Healthcare staff are freaked out by bedbugs, not viruses. The coronavirus is like a cold. The symptoms are annoying, but not considered life threatening. There are many viruses in our universe. They share our space and love us living beings (hosts). The media presents statistical risk which in turn scares citizens into believing there is a personal risk. Ask yourself, who do you know that is ill with the coronavirus? I don’t know a single person! Do you? Take a deep breath….wash your hands…consider your risk factors-are you over 60 years old, immunosuppressed, or living with a chronic illness then make common sense decisions about living your life. In many stores, the shelves are bare; no toilet paper, hand sanitizers, cleaning products, etc. yet, shoppers aren’t using the sanitizing wipes to clean the handle on their cart. Washing with soap and water is the most effective way to kill viruses. So stop buying all the baby wipes! We need them for some little butts.
Bob says
Thanks. After reading your post I decided to return all those cases of baby wipes, toilet paper and hand sanitizers I purchased. Also, I will make sure I wipe the handles of all shopping carts from here on out. Now, if I could just do something about that “over 60 years old” thing, I would be in business. 🙂
WTF? says
The person taking my money in the drive thru at lunch hacking up a lung was reassuring. I think I got more than a chicken sandwih
WhatMattersisBlue says
Bob, You made my heart smile. We finally agree to something.