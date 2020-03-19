Superintendent Bulson: “HCPS is Not Equipped to Deliver Comprehensive Online Instruction to Our Students”

From Harford County Public Schools:

The following message from Dr. Bulson, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools, will be sent via our mass communication system this evening:

As schools across the country confront the effects of COVID-19, I want to thank you, the parents and guardians, our students, and our staff, for your patience, understanding, and flexibility as we face this challenge together.

At this time, we have no formal announcement from State authorities about how much longer we should expect to remain closed.

HCPS is not equipped to deliver comprehensive online instruction to our students. However, we continue to seek additional information about access to technology for the households of our students and staff members. I want to thank you for the more than 20,000 responses we received to our digital survey for families and the over 2,500 responses we received from staff as we look to the future of how instruction may be delivered in our school system. The preliminary information we have learned from the responses is helping us better understand the steps we will need to take in the event we stay closed beyond March 27. Please submit your responses by 12:00 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, March 20, when the survey will officially close.

I also understand that future school-related dates and events are at the forefront of your minds. I have received questions on everything from grades, to testing, to graduation credits and other end-of-year events. As soon as we have greater clarity about when we will return to school, I will ensure we communicate clear decisions about those events as quickly as possible.

I want to thank our food and nutrition department who has been preparing and distributing breakfast, lunch, and dinner “to go” at sites throughout the county. If you are not able to access a meal site or need additional assistance, I encourage you to call 2-1-1 or reach out to the Harford Community Action Agency.

Please follow local health department and county government social media pages as well as the site for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for additional guidance. We will continue to provide new information about Harford County Public Schools via our website, social media channels, and of course, through this channel. I look forward to speaking with you again next week and I hope you have a wonderful evening.

Thank you,

Sean Bulson, Ed.D

Superintendent

Harford County Public Schools