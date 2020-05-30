22-Yr-Old Man Fatally Shot in Edgewood

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a 22-year-old male was shot and killed in Edgewood.

On Saurday, May 30, at approximately 12:25 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Edgewood Road in Edgewood for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 22-year-old male victim outside the residences, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Deputies immediately began life saving measures in an effort to save his life. Medics responded and transported the victim, identified as Christopher Smith, of Edgewood, to Johns Hopkins Bayview, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A thorough canvas of the area was conducted, including a K9 scan, but no suspects were apprehended. The investigation was assumed by Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation. Early investigation does not link this crime to the shooting and stabbing that occurred in Edgewood on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Kramer at 410-409-3546. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the tip line listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.