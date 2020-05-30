22-Yr-Old Man Fatally Shot in Edgewood

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a 22-year-old male was shot and killed in Edgewood.
On Saurday, May 30, at approximately 12:25 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Edgewood Road in Edgewood for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies located a 22-year-old male victim outside the residences, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Deputies immediately began life saving measures in an effort to save his life. Medics responded and transported the victim, identified as Christopher Smith, of Edgewood, to Johns Hopkins Bayview, where he was later pronounced deceased.
A thorough canvas of the area was conducted, including a K9 scan, but no suspects were apprehended. The investigation was assumed by Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.
Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation. Early investigation does not link this crime to the shooting and stabbing that occurred in Edgewood on Friday.
The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Kramer at 410-409-3546. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the tip line listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.
Comments
SoulCrusher says
Good.
That traitor got what he deserved. If he had just fallen in line with everything I’ve been saying on this fabulous website, this wouldn’t have happened.
I hope my imitator doesn’t jump in and wreck my tirade… because everything I post makes so much sense!
I’m the real crusher is souls, moles, and assholes! (I really like the assholes – probably because I really identify with them) .. if you don’t like it, you can suck it, because that’s the bottom line because the soulcrusher said so…
My imitator can pretend as much as he wants, but he’ll never be as awesome as me! He steals my moniker, my said e and everything else – but I’m begging everyone to please understand that I’m the original crusher of souls….
SoulCrusher says
You are an imitator. Everyone knows that the Originator would be censored by the Dagger Dogs and there is no way all this profanity would be allowed by me. The Dagger is a voice of illegal censorship and a lapdog for the MSP and it’s illegal Task Forces created by the traitor Joseph Cassilly…
SoulCrusher says
By the way fuktard, the Dagger has access to your IP address and when law enforcement inquires, you will be outed as the two bit traitor you are. The difference between you and me is I can say what I say because it is the truth and you’re perpetuating a lie….but I know you’re really MDW Jr. operating out of 3708 Century Ave….
SoulCrusher says
SoulCrusher says
You really like turtles, don’t you imitator?
Truth Be Told says
The Keystone Cops are on the job…..Any bet they closed the case upon arrival on scene? They are too busy running down neighborhood disputes with Old Cranky White Home owners to pursue any real crime. Southern Precinct is the worst.
FL says
You really and honestly have no clue do you. Sad.