Health Department to Hold No-Cost Covid-19 Testing Event at Ripken Stadium

From the Harford County Health Department:

As the demand for increased COVID-19 testing continues, the Harford County Health Department, in partnership with the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, Aberdeen Police Department, the Maryland Department of Health, and Harford County Government, will hold a no-cost drive-thru COVID-19 testing event to interested residents ages 12 and older. The health department encourages anyone who thinks they have come in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, has traveled out of state, or has attended a large gathering, to get tested.

The testing event will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on the parking lot of Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on 873 Long Drive in Aberdeen. Registration is required to reserve your place in line. Please visit https://crispcovid19.powerappsportals.com/new-patient/. Tests will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, however; patients will be asked to arrive on time for their appointment, remain in their cars at all times, and to wear a mask. Identification is required and patients do not need to be a Harford County Resident to receive a test.

“Testing is critical in data collection and the overall health and wellbeing of our residents of Harford County” said Harford County Health Officer, Dr. Russell Moy. “We encourage anyone who is interested in being tested to make an appointment and come to the testing event. You have no way of knowing if you’re asymptomatic without being tested and if you’re experiencing any symptoms for COVID-19, it’s important to get tested. We’re not requiring a doctor’s order, but we are requiring an appointment so that we can make this event as accessible as possible to the residents of Harford County.”

Upon arrival, registered patients will be greeted by an employee of the health department to confirm registration and give further direction. The patient will proceed to the assigned lane until they reach a tented area, where the COVID-19 test will be administered via nasal swab.

The test takes about two minutes and then the patient will proceed to the exit. The patient will be notified by a UM UCH nurse for the positive or negative result. If the patient tests positive for COVID-19, the contact tracing for the patient will be administered by the Maryland Department of Health’s COVID-Link.

“University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s community outreach team provides excellent health care services such as seasonal flu vaccines, screenings and education. Partnering with the Harford County Health Department on COVID testing, beginning at our local VEIP station and now for this larger scale effort, helps all of us understand our community’s positivity rates for COVID,” said Lyle Sheldon, President and CEO for UM UCH. Details of the event are:

Where:

Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium – 873 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD 21001 When:

9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Who:

Anyone over the age of 12 who feels they need a test How to register:

https://crispcovid19.powerappsportals.com/new-patient/

Please call 410-838-1500 for more information.

“Now that Harford County has exceeded the state’s goal of testing 10% of our population, this event will continue our progress by offering a test to anyone without a doctor’s order,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said. “I would like to thank Gov. Hogan for his leadership, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, and our partners in the Maryland Department of Health, Harford County Health Department, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, and the Aberdeen Police Department for helping us identify cases and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”