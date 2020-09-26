Rep. Harris on Supreme Court Nominee: “I Hope Senate Democrats Elect Not to Shamelessly Smear this Well-Qualified Woman”

From Congressman Andy Harris:
Harris Issues Statement on Nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON, DC: Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) issued the following statement on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court:
“I congratulate Judge Barrett on her nomination to serve on our nation’s highest court. After a successful private career, including time as a law instructor at the University of Notre Dame and clerking for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, she was successfully confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals. President Trump has made it clear that his candidates for the high court must demonstrate the utmost commitment to upholding our Constitution, and I am confident that – just like Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh – Judge Barrett will serve our nation well in this role. I hope Senate Democrats elect not to shamelessly smear this well-qualified woman, and I wish her a speedy confirmation in time for the Court’s fall term.”
Comments
Gordon Koerner says
Andy Harris just why do you and the rest of your Republican friends consider asking questions smearing a candidate.
If republicans would ask questions on qualifications the process would go smoothly and all this in fighting could stop.
Every hearing the Democrat’s will ask questions, but all republicans do is praise. Why even your letter is a sign of dividing rather than creating harmony.
Just Go says
Please everyone in district 1 come out and vote for Mia. It’s time for Dr No to move on.
? says
Dr Harris please tell us all why you don’t believe people should have affordable healthcare and why you think it’s ok if a woman pays more for health insurance?
Karen Novak says
Thank you, Dr. Harris for supporting Trump and his pick for SCOTUS!
4 more years!
Mia is a commie!