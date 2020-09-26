The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Politics / Rep. Harris on Supreme Court Nominee: “I Hope Senate Democrats Elect Not to Shamelessly Smear this Well-Qualified Woman”

Rep. Harris on Supreme Court Nominee: “I Hope Senate Democrats Elect Not to Shamelessly Smear this Well-Qualified Woman”

By 4 Comments

From Congressman Andy Harris:

Harris Issues Statement on Nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC: Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) issued the following statement on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court:

“I congratulate Judge Barrett on her nomination to serve on our nation’s highest court. After a successful private career, including time as a law instructor at the University of Notre Dame and clerking for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, she was successfully confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals. President Trump has made it clear that his candidates for the high court must demonstrate the utmost commitment to upholding our Constitution, and I am confident that – just like Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh – Judge Barrett will serve our nation well in this role. I hope Senate Democrats elect not to shamelessly smear this well-qualified woman, and I wish her a speedy confirmation in time for the Court’s fall term.”

Comments

  1. Andy Harris just why do you and the rest of your Republican friends consider asking questions smearing a candidate.
    If republicans would ask questions on qualifications the process would go smoothly and all this in fighting could stop.
    Every hearing the Democrat’s will ask questions, but all republicans do is praise. Why even your letter is a sign of dividing rather than creating harmony.

    0
    Reply

  3. Dr Harris please tell us all why you don’t believe people should have affordable healthcare and why you think it’s ok if a woman pays more for health insurance?

    0
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: