Rep. Harris: “Some Marylanders are Even Calling for My Resignation, Which I Will Not Do”

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris:
WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris, M.D., issued the following statement in response to yesterday’s counting of the Electoral College votes and mob violence in the Capitol Building:
“I have routinely and consistently rejected violent protests, whether in the case of yesterday, or last summer. Democrats are calling for unity, yet also calling for the expulsion of Members who objected in yesterday’s Electoral College count. Today, some Marylanders are even calling for my resignation, which I will not do. My colleagues and I held legitimate Constitutional concerns about how the November election was conducted in certain states and felt compelled to highlight those concerns during the formal vote count. We did not call for the overthrowing of an election. Joe Biden will be President on January 20th. Some of my colleagues, including those still in the Maryland delegation, offered objections in 2017 when counting the electoral votes for President Trump. Congress is afforded the right to count, and object, to electoral votes, which we utilized yesterday to highlight concerns we had regarding the November election. There was nothing treasonous or seditious about it in 2017, nor this year.”
Comments
SoulCrusher says
Yea…. and starting a fist fight on the house floor is completely normal too…
You Dick!
SoulCrusher says
Why do you feel the need to constantly use my screen name? There is only one crusher of heads, holes and souls and it isn’t you. Personally, I think Harris has acted like a moron over the years, however I completely support anybody, including Andy Harris, for starting a fist fight in the most unreasonable and corrupt Congressional body in American history. In this one instance Andy has acted like a true Patriot. Andy Harris, the originator applauds your decision to do what you did and it is about damn time somebody actually did the right thing in that House of TREASON.
Gordon Koerner says
Rep. Harris there is no doubt that you have used your constitutional right to object.
The problem is we are a nation of laws. There were over 62 court cases that said there was no fraud in this election, especially in the state of PA that your sponsoring senator used as his reason for the challenge.
Rep. Harris you represent the state of MD and Harford county. Your actions are calling the fine election officials of Harford County of allowing fraud in Harford County. For that action alone your should resign. In my working with the Harford County board of elections I find them the highest ethical employees handling elections.
Now my big question is why as an elected official in MD why are you interfering in the state of PA business. What you just did belongs in the legislative process, not in the certifying electoral votes to certify an election.
Your actions are indeed promoting the coup that was attempted yesterday and you should resign. Of course when elected you claimed you would not run for reelection. Since you are not a man of your word what else can I say about you refusing to resign.
There is not much more I can say to someone who can’t keep a simple promise to not run for reelection this year which you made when first elected.
SoulCrusher says
Joe Biden isn’t the President. Joe Biden is a TRAITOR and a Chinese Agent. Gordon, you should be hung by your treasonous neck…
Gordon Koerner says
Just read that Andy Harris was in a fight on the floor of the house with Rep. Conon Lamb of PA around the time of the siege of the capital. Yes Harford County that is your representative in Congress. A school boy fighting in the capital building.
Suck it gordo says
Right on andy. The time for dialog and civilityhas long past.
SoulCrusher says
Let’s see….230,000 more mail in votes than mail in ballots sent out. This is a REAL hard one. Pennsylvania should NOT be allowed to certify it’s results because the results are OBVIOUSLY fraudulent. End of discussion and it doesn’t matter if you are from Pennsylvania or not because the end results effect the entire Country. ANY member of Congress could and should object to the certification of Pennsylvania’s election under these circumstances. This is also why you saw the protest and breach of the Capitol building yesterday. If BLM and ANTIFA can riot, loot and pillage for a year, I think the Trump protesters can be forgiven for one extreme act that should put the fear of God into those supposed Representatives that believe they are elected royalty. We all bleed RED. However, some of bleed AMERICAN RED.
Gordon Koerner says
Will you low life’s who believe those lies and hate this country please climb back under the rock you were in before the anti christ exposed himself.
Gordon Koerner says
Some people are so naive they will believe anything Trump says.
https://amp-usatoday-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.usatoday.com/amp/6450032002?amp_js_v=a6&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQHKAFQArABIA%3D%3D#aoh=16100744950617&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usatoday.com%2Fstory%2Fnews%2Ffactcheck%2F2020%2F11%2F28%2Ffact-check-pennsylvania-ballot-claim-mixes-primary-general-election-data%2F6450032002%2F
Gordon Koerner says
Congratulations to County Executive Glassman for his courage in asking Andy Harris to resign.
https://www-baltimoresun-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.baltimoresun.com/maryland/harford/aegis/cng-ag-harris-protest-20210107-g3thycmmondohjt4sx35ixvye4-story.html?amp_js_v=a6&_gsa=1&outputType=amp&usqp=mq331AQHKAFQArABIA%3D%3D#aoh=16100750127453&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baltimoresun.com%2Fmaryland%2Fharford%2Faegis%2Fcng-ag-harris-protest-20210107-g3thycmmondohjt4sx35ixvye4-story.html
bob chance says
does not represent my county..and continuously arrogant..